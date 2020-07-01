2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

China's young coal fleet could lock in carbon emissions for decades

A new International Energy Agency report highlights one big challenge facing China as the world's largest CO2 emitter begins implementing its national emissions trading system: The country's coal fleet is very young.

Why it matters: IEA's analysis this week warns that while newer facilities are far more efficient than older models, the average plant age "potentially locks in large amounts of CO2 emissions" for decades.

  • "More than 88% of CO2 emissions from coal-fired power plants in 2018 came from plants less than 20 years old," they find.

Threat level: The policy recommendations warn that the current design of the trading system’s allotment of emissions permits could hinder its effectiveness (in part due to large surpluses). It also says that eventual expansion of the system beyond coal- and gas-fired power will be important.

The big picture: "Entities can receive surplus allowances for their supercritical and ultra-supercritical [coal] plants, but currently receive no surplus by investing in low-carbon power technologies such as renewables," IEA notes.

  • "This situation may even have the perverse outcome of making the most efficient coal power plant more economically competitive than renewables."

Scoop: Trump regrets Kushner advice

President Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner's political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts, three people with direct knowledge of the president's thinking tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: "No more of Jared's woke s***." Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner's advice has harmed him politically.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 10,507,983 — Total deaths: 512,071 — Total recoveries — 5,383,474Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,636,856 — Total deaths: 127,427 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Public health: The coronavirus lessons of California — Vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on the right track, early data show.
  4. Business: The private sector added 2.4 million jobs in June — The future of the Paycheck Protection Program.
  5. Climate: Communities of color hit by coronavirus already face higher exposure to pollution.
The future of the Paycheck Protection Program

The Senate last night voted to extend the application period for Paycheck Protection Program loans through August 8, just hours before it was set to expire.

Why it matters: There's still over $130 billion in PPP funds available, which could help small businesses pay overhead and keep employees on payroll. It also could help independent contractors like Uber drivers.

