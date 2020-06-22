2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

China led the world in energy growth in 2019

Ben Geman, author of Generate
BP's big annual energy data compendium provides a window onto the remarkable growth of China's footprint in global energy markets.

The big picture: "China was by far the biggest individual driver of primary energy growth [in 2019], accounting for more than three quarters of net global growth," the report last week notes.

Driving the news: There's all kinds of metrics of China's footprint, like its oil demand growing by 680,000 bpd last year and renewables growth far outpacing everyone else.

  • One that caught my eye is China's emergence and remarkable growth as an LNG importer over the last 15 years.
  • China is now the world's second-largest LNG importer behind Japan and largest overall gas importer.

Kendall Baker
4 hours ago - Sports

The longest professional sports drought since 1918

Today marks 103 days since the last MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL game — the longest such drought since the fall of 1918, when the World Series was held in September amid WWI and the Spanish flu.

The big picture: Of course, there was no NFL or NBA back then, and the NHL had only been around for a year, so there wasn't nearly as much to miss. Television hadn't been invented, either, so unless your ancestors lived down the street from Ebbets Field, they probably didn't miss the Dodgers games.

Mike Allen
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sarah Sanders says John Bolton was "drunk on power"

One former top West Wing official tells Axios that national security adviser John Bolton was unpopular even before the leaks from his tell-all, "The Room Where It Happened," which is out Tuesday.

Axios has a first look for you at a fiery passage from a book that's coming this fall from former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, "Speaking for Myself." She writes that, during President Trump's state visit to London last year, "Bolton was a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything."

Hans Nichols
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kevin Hassett to leave White House this summer

White House adviser Kevin Hassett will leave the administration this summer, after returning in March to help the president respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to two administration officials.

Why it matters: Hassett has shown an ability to translate economic numbers into tangible terms for the president, steering Trump to support more stimulus and relief. His departure could cede power to administration officials who oppose a $2 trillion package and worry about the deficit.

