China led the world in energy growth in 2019
BP's big annual energy data compendium provides a window onto the remarkable growth of China's footprint in global energy markets.
The big picture: "China was by far the biggest individual driver of primary energy growth [in 2019], accounting for more than three quarters of net global growth," the report last week notes.
Driving the news: There's all kinds of metrics of China's footprint, like its oil demand growing by 680,000 bpd last year and renewables growth far outpacing everyone else.
- One that caught my eye is China's emergence and remarkable growth as an LNG importer over the last 15 years.
- China is now the world's second-largest LNG importer behind Japan and largest overall gas importer.
