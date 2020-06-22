China led the world in energy growth in 2019

BP's big annual energy data compendium provides a window onto the remarkable growth of China's footprint in global energy markets.

The big picture: "China was by far the biggest individual driver of primary energy growth [in 2019], accounting for more than three quarters of net global growth," the report last week notes.

Driving the news: There's all kinds of metrics of China's footprint, like its oil demand growing by 680,000 bpd last year and renewables growth far outpacing everyone else.

One that caught my eye is China's emergence and remarkable growth as an LNG importer over the last 15 years.

China is now the world's second-largest LNG importer behind Japan and largest overall gas importer.

