Sizing up China's 2060 plan

China's vow to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 is starting to produce some helpful analyses of how the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter might actually get there.

Why it matters: The plan seems to be achievable, in theory, but the numbers around the needed expansion of carbon-free power, industrial fuels and vehicles are pretty wild.

How it works: Check out this Carbon Brief post by Lauri Myllyvirta of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Here's part of his breakdown of a Tsinghua University analysis making the rounds...

  • "[I]t means growing China’s solar power capacity about 10-fold and wind and nuclear power capacity seven-fold by 2050. At that point, China would have more than four times as much solar power capacity and three times as much wind power capacity as the entire world has today, while nuclear power capacity would reach 80% of the current global total.
  • "However, what is striking about the scenarios is that the actual increase in rates of clean energy uptake are quite modest, given the scale that the industry has already reached in China."

Renewables gain ground as costs fall

The financial advisory firm Lazard is out with its latest analysis of costs for competing energy technologies, and it says a lot about where the U.S. and global power sectors are heading.

Driving the news: The annual analysis shows continued cost declines for wind and solar, albeit not as dramatic anymore, as the chart above shows.

Column / Harder Line

The pandemic is destroying energy efficiency

The coronavirus pandemic is systematically demolishing the entire concept of efficiency.

Why it matters: Using energy more efficiently accounts for the largest share — nearly 40% — of the reductions in heat-trapping emissions needed to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

China threatens to detain U.S. citizens if DOJ prosecutes scholars

Chinese officials told the Trump administration they may detain Americans in China if the DOJ prosecutes scholars with ties to the Communist country's military, the Wall Street Journal first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: It's the latest escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China and comes four months after Chinese authorities charged two Canadians with espionage in what American and Canadian officials believe was to avenge the arrest in Canada of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou — who may face extradition to the U.S.

