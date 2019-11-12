Chile's political instability is sinking Latin American assets

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Chile's peso fell to its lowest value against the dollar on record and the country's stock market dropped to near its weakest since early 2017, as continued violence and protests have pressured the government to rewrite its constitution.

Why it matters: Chile has long been an oasis of stability in volatile Latin America and was consistently among the strongest and most market friendly democracies. But it's now mired in wide-ranging disruption and chaos and pulling down asset values in the rest of the region.