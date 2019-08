Newly released weight-loss app Kurbo by WW is drawing strong criticism for its focus on youth weight, rather than overall health.

Why it matters: Body activists and members of the medical community responded to the announcement on Twitter, claiming the app could cause children to develop obsessive or unhealthy relationships with food and eating disorders. Now, a petition is calling for the free app to be taken down, describing Kurbo as "dangerous, irresponsible and immoral."