Coronavirus scuttles huge energy industry gathering

The huge CERAWeek energy conference in Houston that was slated to begin March 9 has been canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, organizers announced Sunday.

Why it matters: The week-long annual conference is among the world's biggest and most prominent industry gatherings, drawing CEOs of the world's most powerful energy companies, energy ministers, U.S. cabinet secretaries, OPEC leadership and more.

People from over 80 countries had been expected to attend, per the consultancy IHS Markit, which organizes the event.

It combines speeches and panel discussions with exclusive, closed-door gatherings.

What they're saying: "Over the last few days concern has mounted rapidly about the COVID-19 coronavirus. ... Our number one concern is the health and safety of delegates and speakers, our partners, our colleagues and vendors," IHS Markit said in announcing the cancellation.