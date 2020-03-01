39 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus scuttles huge energy industry gathering

Ben Geman

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark makes remarks during the 2019 CERAWeek conference. Photo: Tim Warner/Getty Images

The huge CERAWeek energy conference in Houston that was slated to begin March 9 has been canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, organizers announced Sunday.

Why it matters: The week-long annual conference is among the world's biggest and most prominent industry gatherings, drawing CEOs of the world's most powerful energy companies, energy ministers, U.S. cabinet secretaries, OPEC leadership and more.

  • People from over 80 countries had been expected to attend, per the consultancy IHS Markit, which organizes the event.
  • It combines speeches and panel discussions with exclusive, closed-door gatherings.

What they're saying: "Over the last few days concern has mounted rapidly about the COVID-19 coronavirus. ... Our number one concern is the health and safety of delegates and speakers, our partners, our colleagues and vendors," IHS Markit said in announcing the cancellation.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin

U.S. services and manufacturing sink in February

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The U.S. economy has taken a significant hit so far in February, due in part to the coronavirus outbreak.

By the numbers: The all-important U.S. services sector contracted for the first time in four years, data released Friday from IHS Markit showed, and fell to its lowest level in more than six years.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Economy & Business
Kia Kokalitcheva

Facebook cancels F8 conference over coronavirus concerns

Photo: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Facebook has canceled its annual developer conference in San Jose, scheduled for May 5–6, due to concerns over the coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

The big picture: Facebook's F8 is the latest tech conference to be canceled over these health concerns given the international nature of its attendees. Mobile World Congress, the annual confab in Barcelona, was also canceled, as was another small Facebook conference, while a number of major sponsors have pulled out of other events, like the RSA security conference and the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Technology
Axios

Coronavirus updates: New cases in Chicago, Rhode Island

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on "Fox News Sunday" that overnight a new coronavirus case has been detected in in Chicago. Meanwhile, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced the state's first presumptive positive case.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed almost 3,000 people and infected almost 87,000 others in over 60 countries and territories outside the epicenter in mainland China, which reported 573 new infections on Sunday taking the total there to 79,824. Outside China, the countries reporting the largest number of infections are South Korea (more than 3,500), Italy (over 1,600) and Iran (almost 600).

Go deeperArrowUpdated 27 mins ago - Health