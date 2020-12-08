Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Cedar CEO: Consumers, employers drive change in health care pricing

Photo: Axios

Consumers and employers will drive changes in health care pricing and policy, Florian Otto, co-founder and CEO of Cedar, said on Tuesday at an Axios virtual event on the future of health care payments.

Why it matters: The U.S. spends more on health care than any other nation, but Americans do not enjoy better health outcomes. High health care costs affect how the country responds to major health crises — like the coronavirus — because people cannot afford to pay for testing or treatment, per the Washington Post.

What they're saying: "If consumers at some point literally say, 'OK, we are not doing this anymore and we want a change,' then at some point policy will change." Otto said.

  • "You saw in the last three or four years a lot of stories of patients not being able to pay the bill in the media. This is very, very good because that makes policymakers aware of the problem and also drive, I think, some changes," he continued.
  • "The second big, I think, part of the change will be probably the employers, because employers pay for health care — or at least they're the majority of the burden on the private side — and they, of course, can change a lot. So, I think consumers and employers are the two big drivers."

Marisa FernandezMaria Arias
Updated 17 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Wyoming on Monday became the latest state to implement a mask mandate to fight COVID-19, amid a steep spike in cases across the country.

The big picture: States are reintroducing mitigation efforts like closing businesses and advising people to stay home as the U.S. averages the most daily cases of any point in the pandemic.

Axios
16 hours ago - Health

Florida police raid home of scientist who challenged state on COVID-19 data

Florida state police on Monday raided the home of a former state health department data scientist who created her own coronavirus case tracker as an alternative to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

Driving the news: The raid comes several months after Rebekah Jones was fired over what she said was refusing to "manipulate data" for the state, per the Tallahassee Diplomat.

Rebecca Falconer
13 hours ago - World

Canada to receive first Pfizer coronavirus vaccines next week

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a November briefing in Ottawa. Photo: Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Canada will begin receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from next week.

Driving the news: "The first Canadians will be vaccinated next week if we have approval from Health Canada this week," Trudeau told a briefing confirming that the country will receive up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine by the month's end.

