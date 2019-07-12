Data: Brightfield Group; Chart: Axios Visuals

Thanks to passage of the most recent U.S. farm bill legalizing hemp, cannabidiol — or CBD — is being sold widely throughout the country.

Why it matters: Mainstream acceptance is expected to bring explosive growth, with analysts from Brightfield Group estimating the U.S. CBD market will grow 706% from its 2018 levels by the end of the year, and reach nearly $24 billion by 2023.