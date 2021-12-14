The lightest element on the periodic table could soon be used to power the heaviest of engines.

What’s happening: Caterpillar, BNSF Railway and Chevron on Tuesday announced a plan to develop a hydrogen-powered locomotive system.

United Airlines on Monday secured the right to buy up to 100 hydrogen engines for its aircraft.

Why it matters: Transportation represents the largest share of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to climate change.

Yes, but: Producing hydrogen isn't always environmentally friendly, as fossil fuels are often used to make it.

Details: Caterpillar’s Progress Rail will develop a hydrogen rail system, Chevron will deliver the fueling setup, and BNSF will demonstrate the technology once it's ready.