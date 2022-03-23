Cash infusion for climate tracking startup

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Kayrros, an energy and climate-focused data analytics firm, raised $44 million to bolster its emissions detection and tracking work.

Why it matters: There's a growing demand for monitoring climate harms, analyzing whether companies and governments are acting on emissions pledges, and helping them make good.

Driving the news: The new money comes from the French government, the European Investment Bank, the space-focused growth fund NewSpace Capital, and the VC arm of banking giant BNP-Paribas.

What's next: The six-year-old company said the funding will support the deployment of its geospatial detection tech that blends analysis of satellite imagery with other data.

Quick take: Emissions verification and tracking is getting more important as aggressive but voluntary goals become commonplace across governments and industries.

For instance, over 100 countries have pledged to cut their methane emissions by 30% by 2030, but accountability and independent measurements will be key.

What they're saying: Co-founder Antoine Halff told Axios' Alan Neuhauser that Kayrros' tech is important for governments as they look to craft policies with "teeth."

In addition to methane emissions detection, Kayrros' services are useful for tracking other kinds of climate progress, like clean energy deployment and forest carbon removal, he said.

"Being able to distinguish between good and bad assets, being able to monitor forests to track deforestation — all of those can be essential," he said.

