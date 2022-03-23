Cash infusion for climate tracking startup
Kayrros, an energy and climate-focused data analytics firm, raised $44 million to bolster its emissions detection and tracking work.
Why it matters: There's a growing demand for monitoring climate harms, analyzing whether companies and governments are acting on emissions pledges, and helping them make good.
Driving the news: The new money comes from the French government, the European Investment Bank, the space-focused growth fund NewSpace Capital, and the VC arm of banking giant BNP-Paribas.
What's next: The six-year-old company said the funding will support the deployment of its geospatial detection tech that blends analysis of satellite imagery with other data.
Quick take: Emissions verification and tracking is getting more important as aggressive but voluntary goals become commonplace across governments and industries.
- For instance, over 100 countries have pledged to cut their methane emissions by 30% by 2030, but accountability and independent measurements will be key.
What they're saying: Co-founder Antoine Halff told Axios' Alan Neuhauser that Kayrros' tech is important for governments as they look to craft policies with "teeth."
- In addition to methane emissions detection, Kayrros' services are useful for tracking other kinds of climate progress, like clean energy deployment and forest carbon removal, he said.
- "Being able to distinguish between good and bad assets, being able to monitor forests to track deforestation — all of those can be essential," he said.
