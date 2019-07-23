Reproduced from a CreditCards.com report; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new survey from CreditCards.com finds that in addition to being the most sought after credit cards, ones that offer cash back were the most likely to be redeemed (88% did so at least once).

The big picture: "The math says that transferable travel rewards are the most valuable, but it takes time and effort to maximize them, whereas cash back offers simplicity and universal appeal," Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com, said in a statement.

