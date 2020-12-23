2. Career certificates are boosting job seekers’ prospects

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Professional career certificates are opening a lot of doors for American job seekers looking to land higher-paying, in-demand jobs, several experts at Google’s Powering Economic Opportunity: New Pathways to Job Recovery event agreed.
Here’s how: Four-year degrees don’t always equate to success in today’s job market. Programs like Grow with Google offer low-cost certificates that can help people become job-ready in about six months in in-demand fields like IT Support and Data Analytics.
The result: Over 400,000 people have enrolled in these programs across America – and many are getting hired, according to Lisa Gevelber, Vice President, Grow with Google.
- Companies are even partnering with higher education institutions and nonprofits to bring their certificates to more people.
- One example: Grow with Google has teamed up with Jobs for the Future (JFF) to scale their certificate program to over 100 community colleges in the U.S., giving more people – particularly those underserved – the opportunity to land high-growth jobs.
What Google is saying:
“...For years, we have supported digital skilling programs and created pathways to help people secure good-paying jobs. Accessible job-training solutions will help people get hired into jobs that will be most relevant in the post-pandemic economy..."
– Lisa Gevelber, VP of Grow with Google