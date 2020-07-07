The nonprofit group Carbon180, which advocates for deployment of emerging carbon removal technologies and methods, has brought on The Coefficient Group to lobby, a new filing shows.

Why it matters: Technologies like direct air capture and bioenergy with carbon capture are getting increased attention from policymakers, and the filing signals that the group sees an opening.

The group's prior registered lobbying activities were limited to brief retention of the firm Cassidy and Associates in mid-2018, filings show.

What they're saying: "We think there is a growing, non-partisan opportunity to advance significant legislation related to carbon removal, and the Coefficient team is helping us engage with congressional offices in greater depth than we have in the past," Carbon180 executive director Noah Deich tells me.

Where it stands: The Coefficient Group's Tom Lawler, a former aide to Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Republican Mitt Romney when he was governor of Massachusetts, will lobby on their behalf.

He'll work on "climate policies that incent natural and engineered carbon removal systems," the filing states.

