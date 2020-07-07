3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Carbon180 brings on The Coefficient Group for new carbon removal lobbying

The nonprofit group Carbon180, which advocates for deployment of emerging carbon removal technologies and methods, has brought on The Coefficient Group to lobby, a new filing shows.

Why it matters: Technologies like direct air capture and bioenergy with carbon capture are getting increased attention from policymakers, and the filing signals that the group sees an opening.

  • The group's prior registered lobbying activities were limited to brief retention of the firm Cassidy and Associates in mid-2018, filings show.

What they're saying: "We think there is a growing, non-partisan opportunity to advance significant legislation related to carbon removal, and the Coefficient team is helping us engage with congressional offices in greater depth than we have in the past," Carbon180 executive director Noah Deich tells me.

Where it stands: The Coefficient Group's Tom Lawler, a former aide to Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Republican Mitt Romney when he was governor of Massachusetts, will lobby on their behalf.

  • He'll work on "climate policies that incent natural and engineered carbon removal systems," the filing states.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 11,662,574 — Total deaths: 539,058 — Total recoveries — 6,336,732Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 2,948,397 — Total deaths: 130,430 — Total recoveries: 924,148 — Total tested: 36,032,329Map.
  3. States: Arizona reports record 117 deaths in 24 hours.
  4. Public health: Trump administration invests $2 billion in coronavirus drugs.
  5. Business: Breaking down the PPP disclosure debacle
  6. World: Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus — India reports third-highest coronavirus case count in the world.
Mary Trump book: How she leaked Trump financials to NYT

In her new memoir, President Trump's niece reveals how she leaked hordes of confidential Trump family financial documents to the New York Times in an effort to expose her uncle, whom she portrays as a dangerous sociopath.

Why it matters: Trump was furious when he found out recently that Mary Trump, a trained psychologist, would be publishing a tell-all memoir. And Trump's younger brother, Robert, tried and failed to block the publication of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: Brazil's coronavirus outbreak is one of the largest in the world, topped only by the U.S., and Bolsonaro has long downplayed the effects of the virus, pushing businesses to reopen over the last few months in order to jumpstart the country's economy.

