38 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The state of zero-carbon power

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Expand chart
Data: EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

A federal report on U.S. carbon emissions helps to show the fast rise of wind and solar in recent years and why the potential retirement of nuclear plants makes it harder to deeply decarbonize the overall mix.

Driving the news: As the chart above shows, renewables are a rapidly growing share of the total amount of zero-carbon electricity the country produces, but nuclear still has by far the largest amount.

  • As plants potentially retire, those growing renewables must compensate for nuclear losses in addition to replacing fossil generation.
  • EIA's long-term outlook sees nuclear capacity falling by almost 20% in the next few decades, but the level of future natural gas prices could raise or reduce that amount a lot.

The big picture: The CO2 report unpacks forces that led to a 2.9% drop last year, including coal's continued slide, and a dip in transportation emissions following growth from 2012-2018.

  • Natural gas, which emits far less CO2 when burned than coal, is responsible for more of the ongoing declines in power sector CO2 emissions than renewables, it shows.

What's next: EIA's latest short-term outlook sees a 10% drop in U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions this year because the pandemic curtailed so much activity, but a nearly 5% rise in 2021.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Oct 1, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Pollution from California's wildfires cuts solar power generation

Screenshot from EIA's report on wildfires and solar generation

From the apocalypse files: A new Energy Information Administration analysis shows that pollution from California's dreadful wildfires has substantially curtailed solar power generation in the state.

Why it matters: Everything's connected. The growing wildfires in California — a problem worsened in part by global warming — create complications for one of the power sources that can help fight climate change.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Sep 30, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Total joins the peak-demand-is-near club

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The hottest 2020 trend is moving up your projections of the global oil demand peak.

Driving the news: Oil major Total, in a new analysis, sees demand growth ending in a decade and then declining in their "momentum" scenario.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Mike Pence tests negative for coronavirusTrump's coronavirus diagnosis presents America with new clear, present dangers.
  2. Health: Age and obesity put Trump at high risk for severe coronavirus infection Health officials urge flu shots, warning of "twindemic"Infections rise in 25 states.
  3. Business: Dark clouds forming in emerging markets — U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September.
  4. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 34,345,342 — Total deaths: 1,023,817 — Total recoveries: 23,890,360Map.
  5. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,279,109 — Total deaths: 207,816 — Total recoveries: 2,860,650 — Total tests: 104,845,628Map.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow