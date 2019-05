New data from the Energy Department in its latest "Transportation Fact of the Week" series helps underscore one reason why cutting carbon emissions from transportation is a tough nut to crack.

The big picture: The number of cars on the road and vehicle miles traveled have mushroomed compared to population size over the decades.

The bottom line: Carbon emissions from transportation are now the nation's largest source.

Go deeper: Analysis shows U.S. energy carbon emissions spiked in 2018