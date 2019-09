Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has officially declared the date for Canada's general election: October 21.

Why it matters: The election will effectively be a referendum on Trudeau's first term. That's not necessarily good news for the telegenic PM — an ethics scandal and unfulfilled expectations mean it's far from certain he'll win a new term. Polls show his Liberals neck and neck with the opposition Conservatives.

Go deeper: Trudeau under a cloud heading into election.