Cameo, a Chicago-based startup that lets fans pay for personalized videos from celebrities, is finalizing a Series B investment at around a $300 million valuation, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: It does sound a bit silly to base a company on video shout-outs from Brett Favre ($500), Flavor Flav ($175), and Disco Cowboy ($2) — but the VC bet is said to be a combination of high growth (the deal was competitive) and a belief that Cameo management has a strong handle on the talent side of the ledger as opposed to just consumer behavior.