45 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Over 300,000 Californians affected by PG&E blackouts

High tension towers in Los Angeles. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) announced Sunday that it would begin power shut-offs for roughly 361,000 California customers due to dry weather that could risk wildfire spread.

Where it stands: Cal Fire identified two new fire incidents late on Sunday that have spread through 70 acres. Two other major fires in the state are 80% and 30% contained.

The big picture: PG&E pled guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter over the deaths that resulted from the 2018 Camp Fire.

Flashback: Former PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said last year that it could be a decade before the company has made enough improvements to its electric infrastructure to prevent widespread pre-emptive blackouts.

What they're saying: "We absolutely recognize that these power shut-offs are disruptive. We appreciate your patience as we work to keep our customers and our community safe and restore power as soon as it is safe to do so," spokesperson Katie Allen said in a video statement on Sunday.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
23 hours ago - Science

Northern California authorities fear "strongest" winds of 2020 will fuel fires

A burned truck at property in Last Chance, California, this month. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The National Weather Service issued a "Red Flag" alert for much of Northern California Sunday through Monday, warning that damaging winds and low humidity will create "extreme fire weather conditions."

Why it matters: Authorities fear the expected weather conditions will bring more devastating fires to the state, which is already experiencing a record fire year, with more than 8,600 fires burning over 4.1 million acres and killing at least 31 people, per Cal Fire.

Alayna TreeneSam Baker
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Amy Coney Barrett's immediate impact

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

In her first week on the job, Amy Coney Barrett may be deciding which votes to count in the presidential election. By her third week, she’ll be deciding the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

Where it stands: The Senate votes on Barrett’s nomination tomorrow. If she’s confirmed, Chief Justice John Roberts is expected to swear her in at the Supreme Court within hours, an administration official tells Axios.

Alexi McCammondHans Nichols
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Democrats beg Biden to spend now

Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Biden campaign is rebuffing persistent pleas from Texas Democrats to spend at least $10 million in the Lone Star state, several people familiar with the talks tell Axios.

Why it matters: If Texas — which has 38 electoral votes and is steadily getting more blue, but hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976 — flipped to the Biden column, it would be game over. But the RealClearPolitics polling average stubbornly hovers at +2.6 for Trump — and Team Biden appears more focused on closer targets.

