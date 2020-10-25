Over 300,000 Californians affected by PG&E blackouts

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) announced Sunday that it would begin power shut-offs for roughly 361,000 California customers due to dry weather that could risk wildfire spread.

Where it stands: Cal Fire identified two new fire incidents late on Sunday that have spread through 70 acres. Two other major fires in the state are 80% and 30% contained.

The big picture: PG&E pled guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter over the deaths that resulted from the 2018 Camp Fire.

The utility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last January after facing estimated billions of dollars in claims.

PG&E agreed to a $13.5 billion settlement with California wildfire victims last December.

Flashback: Former PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said last year that it could be a decade before the company has made enough improvements to its electric infrastructure to prevent widespread pre-emptive blackouts.

What they're saying: "We absolutely recognize that these power shut-offs are disruptive. We appreciate your patience as we work to keep our customers and our community safe and restore power as soon as it is safe to do so," spokesperson Katie Allen said in a video statement on Sunday.