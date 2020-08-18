48 mins ago - Energy & Environment

California's searing power crisis

Ben Geman, author of Generate

California ordered rolling power outages for the first time since 2001 as a statewide heat wave strained its electrical system. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

California on Monday avoided a repeat of the rolling blackouts imposed last weekend, as the state's grid operator cited lower temperatures and conservation.

Where it stands: The state is nowhere near out of the woods in the near term, and certainly not in the long term as officials scramble to shore up the grid against heat and wildfire threats. The California Independent System Operator's current "flex alert"calls for conservation steps and warns of outages remains in effect through Wednesday.

What's new: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday demanded that state power officials conduct an investigation into the outages Friday and Saturday.

  • "These blackouts, which occurred without prior warning or enough time for preparation, are unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation’s largest and most innovative state," he said in a letter to the state's utilities commission, energy commission and grid operator.

The intrigue: The blackouts show the challenges facing the nation's most populous state as it moves away from fossil fuels and expands the use of renewables, notably solar power that wanes late in the day when demand is high.

  • Newsom's letter calls the failure to predict shortages on Aug. 14 and 15 "unacceptable particularly given our state's work to combat climate change." It calls on the grid operator to review its assumptions around solar capacity.
  • "The emergency outages, though brief to date, demonstrate the challenges California faces in making sure its transition to cleaner power doesn’t come at the expense of reliability," the Wall Street Journal reports in a deeper look at the topic.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Science

In photos: California hit by blackouts and wildfires amid heat wave

The Lake Fire in the Angeles National Forest, by Lake Hughes, 60 miles north of Los Angeles, California on Aug. 15. The Lake Fire, which has destroyed property and burned 17,862 acres, was 12% contained as of Sunday, per CalFire. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

California's record-breaking heat wave prompted power companies to warn of outages across the state over the weekend, as firefighters battle massive wildfires. Blackouts have affected over a million people, per the Los Angeles Times.

The big picture: Lightning from thunderstorms sparked smaller fires in Northern California Sunday. CalFire expects lightning to remain a threat until Monday afternoon.

Zachary BasuAlayna Treene
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate report finds Manafort passed campaign data to Russian intelligence officer

Paul Manafort. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released the fifth and final volume of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, which details "counterintelligence threats and vulnerabilities."

Why it matters: The Republican endorsed, 996-page report goes further than the Mueller report in showing the extent of Russia's connections to members of the Trump campaign, and how the Kremlin was able to take advantage of the transition team's inexperience to gain access to sensitive information.

Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 21,918,920 — Total deaths: 774,769— Total recoveries: 13,916,722Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 5,444,554 — Total deaths: 170,564 — Total recoveries: 1,865,580 — Total tests: 68,056,780Map.
  3. Axios-Ipsos poll: Democrats fear in-person campaigning, voting.
  4. Politics: Gov. Andrew Cuomo pens book on New York's COVID-19 response.
  5. Health: America's failed coronavirus response hurts people of color most — The U.S. didn't learn its lesson on nursing homes.
  6. Business: Amazon bucks remote work trend with office expansions in major cities — Pandemic-driven relocations could drive the next phase of the real estate market.
