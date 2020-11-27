Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Thousands of California residents without power amid fire danger

Photo: Maureen Sullivan/Getty Images

More than 9,000 people were in the dark on Friday morning in several counties across Southern California, according to Southern California Edison.

The state of play: Edison began switching off power to customers on Thanksgiving Day as strong Santa Ana winds increased wildfire risk in the region.

  • Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties have largely gone dark, with Kern and Riverside counties under consideration.
    • More than 102,000 customers are facing potential power shutoffs.

Worth noting: The National Weather Service issued a high-winds warning on Friday as gusts top 55 mph and isolated gusts up to 70 mph blew near and below the Cajon Pass and in the Santa Ana Mountains.

Zoom out: The outages come as California experiences a spike of coronavirus infections, with nearly 15,000 new cases and 104 deaths reported on Thursday.

  • State officials urged residents to avoid large gatherings for Thanksgiving.

Go deeper

Axios
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Court rejects Trump campaign's appeal in Pennsylvania case

Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Friday unanimously rejected the Trump campaign's emergency appeal seeking to file a new lawsuit against Pennsylvania's election results, writing in a blistering ruling that the campaign's "claims have no merit."

Why it matters: It's another devastating blow to President Trump's sinking efforts to overturn the results of the election. Pennsylvania, which President-elect Joe Biden won by more than 80,000 votes, certified its results last week and is expected to award 20 electoral votes to Biden on Dec. 12.

Dave Lawler, author of World
43 mins ago - World

Belarus dictator Lukashenko says he'll leave post after new constitution

Photo: Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty

Longtime Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has said he will step down after a new constitution comes into force, according to Belarusian state media.

Why it matters: Lukashenko has faced three months of protests following a rigged election in August. He has promised to reform the constitution to reduce the near-absolute powers of the president, but has insisted that his strong hand is needed to see that process through.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
3 hours ago - World

Iran confirms assassination of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadhe

The Iranian ministry of defense issued a statement on Friday confirming the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadhe, an Iranian scientist and the architect behind the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program.

Why it matters: Fakhrizadhe was the head of the Amad project in the Iranian ministry of defense, which focused on developing a nuclear bomb until 2003.

