50 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Trump weaponizes California's power crisis

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump is trying to use California’s electricity woes as a political cudgel against Democrats nationwide heading into the election, blaming Democrats for rolling blackouts in recent days.

Reality check: The nonprofit California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, is not a political entity.

  • "There wasn’t any party affiliation or other kind of input" into the rolling blackouts imposed Friday and Saturday, Steve Berberich, the group's CEO, told reporters Tuesday, per multiple reports.

The big picture: Grid managers in California are grappling with how to manage the state's increasing use of solar power and move away from natural gas, as explored by Greentech Media.

  • And Joe Biden's platform calls speeding the transition away from fossil fuels nationwide, though he didn't specifically endorse the sweeping congressional Green New Deal resolution.

Where it stands: "The exact root of California’s rolling blackouts is still unclear as more power outages loom, and that's allowed everyone to point fingers," Politico reports.

  • The piece notes experts have "cited a litany of potential causes," including "ballooning demand, inadequate transmission, an overreliance on renewable energy and natural gas plant challenges during hot weather."

Go deeper

Ben Geman
Aug 18, 2020 - Energy & Environment

California's searing power crisis

California ordered rolling power outages for the first time since 2001 as a statewide heat wave strained its electrical system. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

California on Monday avoided a repeat of the rolling blackouts imposed last weekend, as the state's grid operator cited lower temperatures and conservation.

Where it stands: The state is nowhere near out of the woods in the near term, and certainly not in the long term as officials scramble to shore up the grid against heat and wildfire threats. The California Independent System Operator's current "flex alert"calls for conservation steps and warns of outages remains in effect through Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
16 hours ago - Science

Gov. Newsom declares statewide emergency as fires scorch California

The Apple Fire near Banning, California, on Aug. 1. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Tuesday to address multiple wildfires that are scorching the state during an extreme heat wave.

Why it matters: At least 30 wildfires are currently ablaze across California. Nearly a dozen of the fires started over the past two days thanks to excessive heat and lightning from a tropical storm system in the Pacific Ocean, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
1 min ago - Technology

Apple becomes first U.S. company worth $2 trillion

Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Apple on Wednesday became the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion valuation, AP reports.

The state of play: It comes only two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion. Apple shares are up 60% this year despite factory shutdowns in China and slowed retail sales during the coronavirus pandemic, but its customer base remains fiercely loyal, allowing the company to drive major earnings.