California Gov. Gavin Newsom enacts new gun regulations

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed multiple gun control bills into law on Friday, expanding gun violence restraining orders and implementing harsher restrictions for the number of firearms Californians can purchase in a given month, the Sacramento Bee reports.

What's new: Newsom signed 15 bills in total on Friday, extending the length of gun violence restraining orders to a 5-year maximum, and requiring law enforcement agencies to implement written protocols on the use of the petitions.