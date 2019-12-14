California governor blocks PG&E bankruptcy plan

Last week, PG&E announced it had struck a $13.5 billion settlement to cover claims resulting from destructive California wildfires.

What he's saying: In a letter to PG&E, Newsom wrote, "The state remains focused on meeting the needs of Californians including fair treatment of victims, not on which Wall Street financial interests fund an exit from bankruptcy," per the Post.

The other side: PG&E defended its proposal, telling the Sacramento Bee on Friday that it was "the best course forward for all stakeholders."

What's next: The company must now revise its plan heavily in order to get Newsom's stamp of approval, per the Post.

