Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Gavin Newsom apologizes for California's mistreatment against Native Americans

California Governor Gavin Newsom
Photo: Jane Tyska/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom apologized for the state's history of "violence, maltreatment and neglect" against Native Americans during a meeting with tribal leaders on Tuesday, reports the Los Angeles Times.

"California must reckon with our dark history. We can never undo the wrongs inflicted on the peoples who have lived on this land that we now call California since time immemorial, but we can work together to build bridges, tell the truth about our past and begin to heal deep wounds."
— Gov. Gavin Newsom

The big picture: Political leaders across the U.S. are taking steps to recognize and apologizing for the historic mistreatment of Native Americans and black slaves. Newsom's plea comes 1 day before the House is set for hearing about reparations for descendants of black slaves.

What they're saying: Daniel Salgado, chairman of the Cahuilla Band of Indians, says the apology is the first step in the healing process, and the recognition of the hardships Native Americans faced has been a long time coming, according to the LA Times.

Details:

  • California's Native American population declined from 150,000 to 30,000 between 1846 and 1879, found the Los Angeles Times.
  • California has the largest number of Native American residents in the U.S. according to the Census, reports AP.
California