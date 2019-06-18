California Gov. Gavin Newsom apologized for the state's history of "violence, maltreatment and neglect" against Native Americans during a meeting with tribal leaders on Tuesday, reports the Los Angeles Times.
"California must reckon with our dark history. We can never undo the wrongs inflicted on the peoples who have lived on this land that we now call California since time immemorial, but we can work together to build bridges, tell the truth about our past and begin to heal deep wounds."— Gov. Gavin Newsom