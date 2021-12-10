Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Sarah Dussault/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers starting in 2024 and portable generators by 2028 in an effort to reduce harmful pollutants.
Why it matters: Gas-powered equipment produces more smog-forming emissions than light-duty passenger cars, according to the Board's statement, and is projected to produce nearly twice as much as passenger cars by 2031.
The big picture: The CARB believes that battery technology will improve and zero-emission gear will become more available before 2024 when the ban kicks in, the Los Angeles Times writes.
- The rule, which impacts both homeowners and commercial landscapers, does not ban existing gas-powered equipment which can continue to be used.
- Reducing emissions will prevent hundreds of premature deaths as well as lower healthcare costs, according to the CARB's statement.
- The regulation follows Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order which aims to move California closer to a zero-emission future.
What they're saying: "It is a significant step towards improving air quality in the state, and will definitely help us meet stringent federal air quality standards,” CARB chair Liane Randolph said in a statement.
But, but, but: Gardners and landscapers raised concerns about the costs to buy the equipment.
- State Democratic Assemblymember Marc Berman, who wrote the legislation, said California has set aside $30 million to help professional landscapers and gardeners transition from gas-powered to zero-emission equipment, according to the LA Times.