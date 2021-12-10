Sign up for our daily briefing

California to eliminate new gas-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers by 2024

Photo: Sarah Dussault/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers starting in 2024 and portable generators by 2028 in an effort to reduce harmful pollutants.

Why it matters: Gas-powered equipment produces more smog-forming emissions than light-duty passenger cars, according to the Board's statement, and is projected to produce nearly twice as much as passenger cars by 2031.

The big picture: The CARB believes that battery technology will improve and zero-emission gear will become more available before 2024 when the ban kicks in, the Los Angeles Times writes.

  • The rule, which impacts both homeowners and commercial landscapers, does not ban existing gas-powered equipment which can continue to be used.
  • Reducing emissions will prevent hundreds of premature deaths as well as lower healthcare costs, according to the CARB's statement.
  • The regulation follows Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order which aims to move California closer to a zero-emission future.

What they're saying: "It is a significant step towards improving air quality in the state, and will definitely help us meet stringent federal air quality standards,” CARB chair Liane Randolph said in a statement.

But, but, but: Gardners and landscapers raised concerns about the costs to buy the equipment.

  • State Democratic Assemblymember Marc Berman, who wrote the legislation, said California has set aside $30 million to help professional landscapers and gardeners transition from gas-powered to zero-emission equipment, according to the LA Times.

Tasha Tsiaperas
Dec 8, 2021 - Axios Dallas

Dallas considering leaf blower ban

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Dallas’ environment and sustainability committee is evaluating a possible ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in the city.

Why it matters: Last year, the Dallas City Council adopted a comprehensive environmental and climate action plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43% in the next eight years.

Axios
Dec 8, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Biden directs federal government to become carbon neutral by 2050

President Biden speaking to reporters outside of the White House on Dec. 8.

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that requires the federal government achieve multiple goals related to reducing its carbon emissions, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Why it matters: Meeting the objectives of the order would require a massive investment by the federal government to buy electric vehicles, upgrade buildings and change how it procures electricity.

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Soros group investing $40M in underfunded communities, including Asian Americans

Protesters at a Stop Asian Hate rally in London. Photo: May James/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Open Society Foundations is investing $42.5 million over five years in Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) and Muslim, Arab and South Asian (MASA) communities, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The foundation says they are some of the largest grants given in the space. The money will be used for nonpartisan efforts, and more direct advocacy by organizations dedicated to and led by these minority communities — which have historically received little philanthropic support.

