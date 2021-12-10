The California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers starting in 2024 and portable generators by 2028 in an effort to reduce harmful pollutants.

Why it matters: Gas-powered equipment produces more smog-forming emissions than light-duty passenger cars, according to the Board's statement, and is projected to produce nearly twice as much as passenger cars by 2031.

The big picture: The CARB believes that battery technology will improve and zero-emission gear will become more available before 2024 when the ban kicks in, the Los Angeles Times writes.

The rule, which impacts both homeowners and commercial landscapers, does not ban existing gas-powered equipment which can continue to be used.

Reducing emissions will prevent hundreds of premature deaths as well as lower healthcare costs, according to the CARB's statement.

The regulation follows Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order which aims to move California closer to a zero-emission future.

What they're saying: "It is a significant step towards improving air quality in the state, and will definitely help us meet stringent federal air quality standards,” CARB chair Liane Randolph said in a statement.

But, but, but: Gardners and landscapers raised concerns about the costs to buy the equipment.