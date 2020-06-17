42 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Sizing up California's electric trucking plan

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A new analysis from the firm Energy Innovation finds proposed zero-emissions truck mandates in California would have substantially larger benefits than regulators estimate.

Why it matters: The California Air Resources Board is slated to approve regulations late next week that would require greatly increasing penetration of zero-emissions trucks, reaching well over half of all sales in 15 years.

By the numbers: The cost-benefit analysis using the firm's California Energy Policy Simulator — which sees higher pollution reductions than CARB — estimates savings of $7.3 billion through 2040, and potentially over $12 billion based on lower battery cost assumptions.

What they're saying: "The California EPS finds the proposed rule would eliminate significant quantities of smog-causing pollution, while also offering cost-effective reductions in climate pollution," states the report authored with the Environmental Defense Fund.

Dan Primack
18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Chris Sacca returns to venture capital with clean energy firm

Photo Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW.

Chris Sacca was one of the past decade's most successful venture capitalists, with a run that included early bets in such companies as Instagram, Twitter and Uber. Then, in 2017, he quit.

Driving the news: Sacca is good at investing, but bad at retiring. He's now running a new firm called Lowercarbon Capital, focused on startups that are developing "technologies to reduce CO2 emissions, remove carbon from the atmosphere, and actively cool the planet."

Alayna Treene
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans unveil their police reform bill

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and other Senate Republicans introduced Wednesday their police reform bill that encourages departments to ban chokeholds through the use of federal grants and requires officers to report uses of force and no-knock warrants.

Why it matters: The bill, which has the support of the majority of the Senate GOP conference and the White House, is seen as the starting point for larger negotiations with House Democrats on compromise legislation.

Ben Geman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Clean energy player Greentown Labs to open space in oil capital Houston

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Greentown Labs, the big Boston-area incubator of clean technology startups, is opening a second space in Houston, the heart of the U.S. oil industry.

Why it matters: It shows efforts to accelerate changes are already underway in the energy ecosystem even as fossil fuels remain dominant, and the cross-pollination between incumbent and legacy industries.

