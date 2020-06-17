Sizing up California's electric trucking plan

A new analysis from the firm Energy Innovation finds proposed zero-emissions truck mandates in California would have substantially larger benefits than regulators estimate.

Why it matters: The California Air Resources Board is slated to approve regulations late next week that would require greatly increasing penetration of zero-emissions trucks, reaching well over half of all sales in 15 years.

By the numbers: The cost-benefit analysis using the firm's California Energy Policy Simulator — which sees higher pollution reductions than CARB — estimates savings of $7.3 billion through 2040, and potentially over $12 billion based on lower battery cost assumptions.

What they're saying: "The California EPS finds the proposed rule would eliminate significant quantities of smog-causing pollution, while also offering cost-effective reductions in climate pollution," states the report authored with the Environmental Defense Fund.

