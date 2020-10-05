48 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy expands D.C. advocacy

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Bill Gates speaks during 2019 New Economy Forum in China. Photo by Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

The Bill Gates-founded group Breakthrough Energy has formally registered lobbyists for the first time.

The state of play: The group has retained the firm Kountoupes Denham Carr & Reid, a newly available filing shows. They'll work on "issues related to energy innovation, research & development, industrial decarbonization and decarbonization of liquid fuels," it states.

The big picture: The five-year-old Breakthrough Energy is really several things: It spans U.S. policy advocacy plus a venture capital arm, a Europe-focused pilot fund, and more.

Yes, but: While the formal lobbying registration may be new, Gates and allies have long been pushing policymakers to bolster federal support for clean energy R&D and demonstration initiatives.

Axios
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 35,238,623 — Total deaths: 1,038,027 — Total recoveries: 24,545,482Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 7,419,594 — Total deaths: 209,737 — Total recoveries: 2,911,699 — Total tests: 107,874,833Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus is in control.
  4. Politics: Meadows: "Still optimistic" that Trump will return to White House on Monday — Trump's health: What we knowTrumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  5. Business: Markets are unfazed by Trump's coronavirus uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  6. Sports: The NFL continues despite postponed games and multiple players testing positive for the coronavirus.
  7. 🎧 Listen: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Ina Fried, author of Login
44 mins ago - Technology

Everyone turns to Twitter as Trump battles COVID-19

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As Americans collectively process the president's bout with COVID-19, they are solidifying Twitter's role as both our national water cooler and key source of official and unofficial information.

Why it matters: Twitter's architecture makes it a natural forum to turn to during key news moments, and the crisis has shown the platform's continuing value in that role. But the moment is also displaying many of the service's weaknesses — a vulnerability to rumor and speculation, security gaps, and inconsistent rules enforcement.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Markets are unfazed by Trump's coronavirus uncertainty

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Stocks rallied overnight in Asia and U.S. stock futures are poised to open higher as markets have shown little impact from news that President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.

The state of play: Even in the immediate aftermath of Trump sharing the news on Twitter, currency and Treasury markets, which historically have been more attuned to economic and geopolitical upheaval than stocks, had little reaction.

