Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy expands D.C. advocacy

The Bill Gates-founded group Breakthrough Energy has formally registered lobbyists for the first time.

The state of play: The group has retained the firm Kountoupes Denham Carr & Reid, a newly available filing shows. They'll work on "issues related to energy innovation, research & development, industrial decarbonization and decarbonization of liquid fuels," it states.

The big picture: The five-year-old Breakthrough Energy is really several things: It spans U.S. policy advocacy plus a venture capital arm, a Europe-focused pilot fund, and more.

Yes, but: While the formal lobbying registration may be new, Gates and allies have long been pushing policymakers to bolster federal support for clean energy R&D and demonstration initiatives.