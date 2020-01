Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his culture minister Roberto Alvim on Friday over an address in which he used phrases and ideas similar to an infamous 1933 speech by Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, AP reports.

Why it matters: "The outcry was the latest flash point in a broader debate over freedom of speech and culture in the Bolsonaro era," the New York Times writes. Bolsonaro won the presidency after running an anti-leftist campaign with promises to fight corruption and violence.