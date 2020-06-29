BP to sell petrochemical division to Ineos for $5 billion

BP announced Monday a deal to sell its petrochemicals division to the U.K.-based multinational chemical company Ineos in a $5 billion transaction.

Why it matters: It's the latest move in the oil-and-gas giant's strategic overhaul, which includes selling its Alaskan assets and a pledge to reorient its business around low-carbon goals — a transition that will unfold over decades.

"The move to bolster its finances comes as the energy sector takes a significant financial hit triggered by the coronavirus pandemic," the Financial Times notes.

BP said it has now met its target of $15 billion in asset sales a year ahead of schedule.

What they're saying: BP CEO Bernard Looney said the petrochemicals business has "limited" strategic overlap with the rest of BP, and that "it would take considerable capital for us to grow these businesses."

"As we work to build a more focused, more integrated BP, we have other opportunities that are more aligned with our future direction," he said in a statement.

Where it stands: BP's petrochemicals division is focused on products called aromatics and acetyls, which are used in packaging, paint, adhesives and many other applications.