Energy & Environment

BP to sell petrochemical division to Ineos for $5 billion

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

BP announced Monday a deal to sell its petrochemicals division to the U.K.-based multinational chemical company Ineos in a $5 billion transaction.

Why it matters: It's the latest move in the oil-and-gas giant's strategic overhaul, which includes selling its Alaskan assets and a pledge to reorient its business around low-carbon goals — a transition that will unfold over decades.

  • "The move to bolster its finances comes as the energy sector takes a significant financial hit triggered by the coronavirus pandemic," the Financial Times notes.
  • BP said it has now met its target of $15 billion in asset sales a year ahead of schedule.

What they're saying: BP CEO Bernard Looney said the petrochemicals business has "limited" strategic overlap with the rest of BP, and that "it would take considerable capital for us to grow these businesses."

  • "As we work to build a more focused, more integrated BP, we have other opportunities that are more aligned with our future direction," he said in a statement.

Where it stands: BP's petrochemicals division is focused on products called aromatics and acetyls, which are used in packaging, paint, adhesives and many other applications.

  • The business spans manufacturing plants in China, Europe and the U.S. and last year produced 9.7 million tons of petrochemicals, BP said.
  • The deal also includes sale of BP's Infinia plastics recycling technology and its interest in the acetylated wood developer Tricoya.
  • The companies hope to complete the transaction by the end of this year.

Dion Rabouin
Economy & Business

Another coronavirus-driven economic dip may need new policy ideas

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The economic progress made by the U.S. over the last month is slowly falling apart. Three of the four most populous states in the country are seeing notable increases in confirmed cases of COVID-19, business activity is contracting, consumer confidence is retreating, bankruptcy filings are rising, and the stock market is falling.

Why it matters: Even before governors in various states announced new bar and restaurant restrictions on Friday, "high frequency data on service sector activity suggests businesses and consumers may already be responding to the surge in new cases," economists at asset manager Nomura wrote in a note to clients.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Economy & Business

The (near) cashless society arrives

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

People have suddenly stopped using money — of the bill-and-coin variety — for fear it may spread the virus. Some worried shopkeepers have stopped accepting it, too.

Why it matters: The coronavirus may have changed our buying and payment habits forever. Online shopping is through the roof, and consumers are rushing to get "contactless" credit and debit cards, which are tapped at a merchant terminal rather than inserted or swiped.

Amy HarderNaema Ahmed
Energy & Environment

Millions more homes face flood risk than previously thought

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nearly 70% more properties in the U.S. are at substantial risk of flooding compared to government estimates, new peer-reviewed analysis shows.

Why it matters: Increased flooding, including from sea level rise and intensifying rains, is one of the clearest and most expensive impacts from rising global temperatures.

