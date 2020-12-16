Get the latest market trends in your inbox

BP snags forest carbon offset firm

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo illustration of Bernard Looney, the CEO of BP. Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Daniel Leal-Olivas, NurPhoto/Getty Images 

Oil giant BP said this morning that it has taken a majority stake in Finite Carbon, a U.S.-based company that according to BP is the country's largest developer of forest carbon offsets.

Why it matters: BP, which made a $5 million investment in the firm's parent last year, said the new deal would help the company expand and reach new markets. The size of the deal was not disclosed.

"Finite Carbon has the potential to build a global platform for managing and financing natural climate solutions," said David Eyton, BP's executive VP of innovation and engineering.

How it works: Via Bloomberg, "Finite Carbon, with 50 carbon projects over 3 million acres of land, connects landowners to businesses that pay a fee per ton of carbon dioxide permanently stored in the forest. Companies can purchase offsets on the market or privately to cancel out their emissions."

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Dec 14, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Column / Harder Line

Climate change boosts support for divisive tech

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Julian Brave NoiseCat, an expert at a progressive think tank, doesn’t like nuclear power, but he’s willing to support it because of climate change.

Why he matters: NoiseCat personifies a shift in mindset among individuals, corporations and governments that’s set to accelerate under President-elect Joe Biden: The urgency of climate change is compelling support for controversial technologies.

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Updated Aug 27, 2018 - Energy & Environment
Column / Harder Line

Putting Elon Musk’s Tesla into climate change perspective

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Elon Musk and Tesla offer a gripping corporate tale and coveted electric cars, but when it comes to climate change, they are a rather minor subplot.

Why it matters: Numerous other factors and technologies influence whether electric cars are actually green. And no matter how green they are, they’re still just one, relatively small part of a many-sided, global problem.

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Aug 6, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus hastens Big Oil's Atlantic divide on climate change

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The pandemic is accelerating a divide between European and American oil companies over climate change and clean energy.

Why it matters: Bottom lines and investor returns will be vastly different across the corporate spectrum depending on how aggressively the world tackles climate change in the coming decades.

