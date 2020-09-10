53 mins ago - Energy & Environment

BP makes billion-dollar offshore wind play

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Lance King/Getty Images

BP is making its first move into offshore wind via a new deal and partnership with Norway-based Equinor, which is developing big U.S. projects.

Driving the news: BP is paying Equinor $1.1 billion for a 50% stake in wind farms Equinor is developing off the coasts of New York and Massachusetts. The oil-and-gas companies — which are both making more moves into renewables — also announced a "strategic partnership" to jointly pursue other U.S. offshore projects.

Why it matters: It's a sign of BP's pledge to speed up its diversification into low-carbon technologies and shrink its fossil fuel business — which currently dominates its portfolio — over the long term.

  • As part of the climate plans rolled out last month, BP said it hopes to develop 50 gigawatts of renewable generating capacity by 2030, which is 20 times its 2019 level.
  • The projects Equinor is developing in the regions off Massachusetts and New York will have a potential combined generating capacity of 4.4 GW, enough to power over 2 million homes, the companies said.

The big picture: The move also shows interest in the fledgling U.S. offshore wind market, which has been very slow to develop (there's just one small project in operation) but is now attracting lots of capital.

Trump extends Florida offshore drilling ban

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Tuesday that he will extend a longstanding ban on offshore drilling off the coast of Florida, a critical 2020 swing state, and expand it to Georgia and South Carolina.

Why it matters: The announcement would further seal off the eastern Gulf of Mexico, a region long-coveted by oil companies.

The yin-yang of Trump's drilling policy

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

It would be easy to feel some whiplash over recent Trump administration moves on oil-and-gas industry access — or lack thereof — to areas currently off-limits.

Driving the news: Trump used a Tuesday stop in Florida — a swing state with a huge electoral vote bounty — to announce an order that keeps the eastern Gulf of Mexico off-limits through 2032.

