BP enters U.S. EV charging services market

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

BP is acquiring Amply Power, a three-year-old tech startup that provides a suite of services for electric vehicle fleets.

Why it matters: BP, in Tuesday's announcement, said the acquisition represents its "first major step into electrification in the U.S." Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

  • It's also part of oil majors' wider diversification into renewables, hydrogen, charging, batteries and other areas outside their core oil-and-gas businesses.

How it works: Amply helps fleets manage and optimize charging at a time when corporations, cities and others are increasingly looking to electric delivery vans, buses, trucks and cars.

  • The offerings include "charging as a service," in which Amply helps with areas like hardware procurement, software and maintenance issues.

Catch up fast: BP has made a series of acquisitions and investments in the charging hardware and tech space, such as its 2018 purchase of U.K. provider Chargemaster.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 7, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Power industry teams up on highway EV charging

A vehicle at a Tesla Supercharger station in Vallejo, California, on Oct. 19. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The big trade group for investor-owned power companies is set to unveil Tuesday a new coalition aimed at making electric vehicle charging more accessible along the nations' highways.

Driving the news: The Edison Electric Institute is rolling out the National Electric Highway Coalition. It merges two existing efforts — Electric Highway Coalition and the Midwest Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Collaboration — and brings in new companies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Complaint to FTC: Amazon search results full of potentially deceiving ads

Photo: Nigel Kirby/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Amazon does not sufficiently distinguish between its search results and paid ads, potentially "deceiving millions of consumers," according to a complaint filed to the Federal Trade Commission.

Why it matters: Joan Moriarty, research director for the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions that filed the complaint, told the Washington Post the group is "very hopeful" that the FTC will investigate the complaint because Lina Khan (D), a known Amazon critic, is now chair.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

Pfizer-BioNTech: Booster doses more effective at blocking Omicron

Prepared doses of the BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Germany on Dec. 7. Photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that two doses of their COVID-19 vaccine were significantly less effective at neutralizing the Omicron variant in early lab tests, but a three-dose regimen was more effective.

Why it matters: Omicron, which has been labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization after being identified by scientists in South Africa last month, has forced vaccine makers to reassess the effectiveness of their vaccines against this specific new form of coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow