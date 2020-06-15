BP writes down its assets by up to $17.5 billion as it weighs coronavirus' lasting impact

BP is writing down the value of its assets by up to $17.5 billion and is slashing its long-term oil price assumptions as it projects the coronavirus pandemic will have an "enduring impact on the global economy."

Why it matters: Monday's announcement signals how one of the world's most powerful energy companies sees COVID-19 changing the industry's landscape in lasting ways.

"BP's management ... has a growing expectation that the aftermath of the pandemic will accelerate the pace of transition to a lower carbon economy and energy system, as countries seek to ‘build back better’ so that their economies will be more resilient in the future," the company said.

CEO Bernard Looney, in a statement, said the pandemic reinforces BP's long-term climate plan announced in February to shift its business toward low-carbon sources and become a "net zero" company over several decades.

The big picture: The oil-and-gas giant, in announcing the second-quarter charges and write-offs, sees the potential for weaker energy demand for a "sustained period."