1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

BP writes down its assets by up to $17.5 billion as it weighs coronavirus' lasting impact

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

BP is writing down the value of its assets by up to $17.5 billion and is slashing its long-term oil price assumptions as it projects the coronavirus pandemic will have an "enduring impact on the global economy."

Why it matters: Monday's announcement signals how one of the world's most powerful energy companies sees COVID-19 changing the industry's landscape in lasting ways.

  • "BP's management ... has a growing expectation that the aftermath of the pandemic will accelerate the pace of transition to a lower carbon economy and energy system, as countries seek to ‘build back better’ so that their economies will be more resilient in the future," the company said.
  • CEO Bernard Looney, in a statement, said the pandemic reinforces BP's long-term climate plan announced in February to shift its business toward low-carbon sources and become a "net zero" company over several decades.

The big picture: The oil-and-gas giant, in announcing the second-quarter charges and write-offs, sees the potential for weaker energy demand for a "sustained period."

  • BP is also reviewing whether to develop some of its discoveries, the company added when announcing that it cut its long-term oil price assumption by roughly 27%.
  • The company now sees Brent crude prices averaging $55-per-barrel in the 2021–2050 period, and lowered its long-term natural gas price forecast sharply too.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France reopened its borders with other European countries at midnight on Monday after three months of travel restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: The European Commission has recommended countries in the Schengen Area lift internal border restrictions by Monday and eliminate some essential travel requirements. But several countries that border regions with hot spots are exercising more caution, AP reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that employers cannot fire employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Why it matters: The 6-3 opinion marks a huge win for LGBT rights in a court with a clear conservative tilt. It was authored by conservative justice Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by the court's more liberal and swing members.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 7,944,236 — Total deaths: 434,060 — Total recoveries — 3,796,719Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,095,043 — Total deaths: 115,747 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Tulsa World editorial says "wrong time" and "wrong place" for Trump rally.
  4. Public health: Surprise medical bills in the coronavirus era.
  5. 🏀 Sports: NBA players divided on resuming season.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow