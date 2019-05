Among oil majors, BP joins Equinor, which plans to release results of its review by Q1 2020. Shell has already completed its assessment.

Where it stands: Chairman Helge Lund announced the move at BP's annual meeting Tuesday. A spokesperson did not provide specific memberships that will be assessed, but said the review will be informed by this existing position statement on trade groups.

The big question: Will K Street lobbying powerhouses spring a leak, or alter their stances, if Big Oil companies threaten to bail over differences on climate?

This hasn't happened yet.

Shell reviewed a suite of memberships and said in early April that it's leaving one group: American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers.

But, it's sticking with more powerful players including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and American Petroleum Institute.

What's next: Activists investors will be watching. Climate Action 100+ said they will be looking to "ensure BP’s lobbying activity supports the Paris goals."

BP, in a deal with the group early this year, agreed to disclose how its spending and strategies align with the Paris agreement.

Go deeper: BP bosses get public grilling on climate from largest investors (Bloomberg)