BMW plans to make sustainability a "central" focus

The BMW Group said Monday that it will make sustainability "central to the company’s strategic direction" as it rolled out new climate goals and revealed fresh details about its electric lineup.

Driving the news: The German automaker said it's setting emissions targets for 2030 that apply to vehicles' "entire lifecycle," including supply chains, production and use.

"The aim is to significantly reduce CO2 emissions per vehicle by at least one third across the entire spectrum," the company said.

BMW also announced that it will offer electric versions of its high-volume X1 SUV and 5-series sedan (though, as Bloomberg notes, it didn't provide a timeline for those models).

The big picture: These join several other electric vehicles previously announced by BMW, which aims to have five available by the end of 2021.

Overall, the company plans to be selling 25 models with some level of electrification by 2023, with half of them fully battery-powered, and hopes to have 7 million electrified cars on the road in 10 years.

The intrigue: Reuters points out that EU emissions regulations are pushing the continent's automakers toward electric vehicles.