24 mins ago - Energy & Environment

BMW plans to make sustainability a "central" focus

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Imagesd

The BMW Group said Monday that it will make sustainability "central to the company’s strategic direction" as it rolled out new climate goals and revealed fresh details about its electric lineup.

Driving the news: The German automaker said it's setting emissions targets for 2030 that apply to vehicles' "entire lifecycle," including supply chains, production and use.

  • "The aim is to significantly reduce CO2 emissions per vehicle by at least one third across the entire spectrum," the company said.
  • BMW also announced that it will offer electric versions of its high-volume X1 SUV and 5-series sedan (though, as Bloomberg notes, it didn't provide a timeline for those models).

The big picture: These join several other electric vehicles previously announced by BMW, which aims to have five available by the end of 2021.

  • Overall, the company plans to be selling 25 models with some level of electrification by 2023, with half of them fully battery-powered, and hopes to have 7 million electrified cars on the road in 10 years.

The intrigue: Reuters points out that EU emissions regulations are pushing the continent's automakers toward electric vehicles.

Joann Muller
Updated Jul 22, 2020 - Economy & Business

Tesla announces new Austin factory after pulling in $104 million profit in Q2

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on an earnings call Wednesday that the company would build a second U.S. factory on 2,000 acres near Austin, Texas, where it plans to employ more than 5,000 workers, according to AP.

Why it matters: The company needs a second manufacturing site to build its fast-growing portfolio of electric vehicles like the Cybertruck pickup and Tesla Semi truck, as well as additional capacity for its mainstream Model 3 sedan and newly introduced Model Y crossover utility.

Amy Harder
Jul 21, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Apple vows to be carbon neutral by 2030

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apple aims to ensure that within 10 years every product it sells will have a net zero impact on climate change, the tech giant announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The new goal is the latest by global technology companies looking to go big on climate change even while they face growing scrutiny over the main thrust of their businesses, namely antitrust concerns.

Ben Geman
Jul 23, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Elon Musk's chaos theory is paying off for Tesla — for now

Data: FactSet; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Tesla is enjoying arguably the best stretch of its 17-year history — despite a shambling economy, CEO Elon Musk's latest PR grenades, manufacturing quality concerns, and circling would-be competitors.

Why it matters: Beyond being a fascinating corporate drama, Tesla's success affects the pace of electric vehicle adoption, especially in the U.S., where it dominates what's still a rather niche market.

