Blackstone's $18.7 billion warehouse buy from GLP

The Blackstone Group agreed to pay $18.7 billion to buy a portfolio of U.S. industrial warehouses, totaling 179 million square feet, from Singapore's GLP, which had been prepping an IPO of the business.

Why it matters: It's the largest such purchase in history and makes Blackstone an even more dominant player in U.S. real estate. It's also the private equity industry's latest "back to the future" deal, as Blackstone previously owned around half of the properties, selling them to GLP in 2015.