The deepening financial risk of water scarcity

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

New Mexico is part of the U.S. where water stress is expected to intensify. Photo: Michael Robinson Chavez/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Roughly 60% of real estate investment trust (REIT) properties are projected to experience high water-stress by 2030 — more than double the number today, according to a report that Axios had early access to from the asset management firm BlackRock.

Why it matters: Climate change is set to exacerbate water scarcity in much of the world. Investors who fail to price in the cost of adapting to water stress risk being left high and dry.

Details: Water stress occurs when need for water exceeds supply, due to a combination of population growth and urbanization — which increases demand — and the effects of climate change, which can alter the distribution of water supplies.

  • BlackRock used the distribution of REITs to identify where investors will feel the pain of water stress.

By the numbers: Almost all REIT properties in Malaysia, Japan, and Australia, among other countries, will likely be in what are classified as high-risk water zones within 10 years, according to the report.

  • Roughly two-thirds of U.S. REIT properties are projected to be in high-risk water zones, double the proportion today. This includes most of the country west of the Mississippi.
  • According to World Bank estimates, global water infrastructure costs are expected to rise fourfold by 2030, to $150 billion a year.
Source: BlackRock Investment Institute and BlackRock Sustainable Investing, with data from WRI, July 2020

Yes, but: Water scarcity doesn't automatically mean financial catastrophe — all of high-income Singapore, for example, is within a high-risk water zone today.

  • But managing scarce water supplies in the future will both good governance and forward-thinking investment to get the most out of what's left.
  • Water use is also a good proxy for stewardship at both the national and corporate level, says Brian Deese, BlackRock's global head of sustainable investing. "If you're using water well, you're usually doing other things efficiently, too."

Of note: While the BlackRock report focuses on the risk to REIT properties, Deese says virtually all industries will be affected by the growing competition for water.

The bottom line: From billionaire investors down to individual citizens, we need to prepare now for the financial effects of a drier future.

TIME magazine honors John Lewis with commemorative issue

TIME shows John Lewis at age 23, in May 1963, as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), in Clarksdale, Miss.

Why it matters: Born in Alabama to the son of sharecroppers, Lewis went on to dedicate his life toward fighting the racial injustices that labeled him as a second-class citizen. He became the chair of the SNCC in 1963 and went on to become the youngest person to speak at the March on Washington that August.

Hong Kong protestors adapt signage to defy new national security law

Photo: Vincent Yu/AP

Hong Kong protesters are adapting their signs and slogans to skirt the repressive new security law, AP reports.

What's happening: A national security law enacted by China has set harsh penalties for a wide-sweeping number of political crimes. Prior to the law, stores supporting the movement put up artwork and notes filled with encouragement. Those have been taken down out of fear of authorities.

  • Now, Hong Kong cafés known as "yellow shops" because owners sympathize with pro-democracy protesters, have shown support through walls decorated with blank sticky notes instead.
The fall TV season looks doomed

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

TV's infamous fall lineup of new shows and series is going to look a lot different this year, thanks to paused production during the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertain future of sports.

Why it matters: With fewer dramas, scripted shows and sports, analysts expect more consumers to "cut the cord" or ditch expensive cable and satellite TV subscriptions. For live TV loyalists that chose to stick around, expect more news, animation, reality TV, live performances and documentaries.

