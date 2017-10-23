 Bird feeders might be changing bird beaks - Axios

Newest Stories

White House: Flake's retirement "probably a good move"

1 min ago / Politics

What Trump told GOP senators behind closed doors

32 mins ago / Politics

Jeff Flake targets Trump in Senate retirement speech

33 mins ago / Politics

Saudi Arabia throws down the gauntlet

36 mins ago / Energy

Russia vetoed extending review of Syrian chemical weapons use

41 mins ago / Politics

The times Trump went after Jeff Flake on Twitter

42 mins ago / Politics

GOP leadership speaks out after Trump lunch

45 mins ago / Politics

Trend to new robotic tech for some surgeries may not be worth it

47 mins ago / Science

Republican Trump critic Jeff Flake is retiring after 2018

1 hr ago / Politics

Caterpillar's growth indicates strengthening world economy

1 hr ago / Business

Lord & Taylor's NYC flagship to become WeWork HQ

1 hr ago / Business

Former Uber engineers filed complaints over unequal pay

1 hr ago / Technology

Protestor throws Russian flags at Trump in Capitol

2 hrs ago / Politics

Background on the U.S.-Russia Uranium deal

2 hrs ago / Politics

Funding cuts for international health programs carry big risks

3 hrs ago / Science

Surgeon general says opioid fight will be "grassroots"

3 hrs ago / Politics

Struggling Sears cuts ties with another old friend

3 hrs ago / Future of Work

Zinke announces largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history

3 hrs ago / Energy

House panels open probe into Obama-era uranium deal

3 hrs ago / Politics

Bipartisan ACA bill gets a challenge from the right

3 hrs ago / Health Care

House GOP launching probe of DOJ 2016 actions

4 hrs ago / Politics

Delphi buying self-driving car company

4 hrs ago / Future of Work

TurboTax maker not worried about GOP tax plan

4 hrs ago / Politics

Corker: Trump will be remembered for "the debasement of our nation"

4 hrs ago

Oscar is getting into Medicare Advantage

4 hrs ago / Health Care
Top Stories
Featured

Bird feeders might be changing bird beaks

A great tit at a feeder. Photo: proxyminder / iStock

Bird beaks might be evolving to better fit bird feeders. A study of great tits in the UK, where feeders are common, found the bird's beaks have grown over the last 26 years, that British birds had longer beaks than those in the Netherlands, and that birds with genes for longer beaks were more likely to visit feeders, per Science News.

Why it means: Scientists have known that environmental changes, like El Niño, can influence the evolution of animals. Now, it appears something as simple as bird feeders can do the same.

Keep reading ... words

What they did: The scientists looked at the beaks of 2,322 great tits from the UK and the Netherlands, and also examined their genes. They tagged birds with gene variants for short and long beaks and tracked their feeding habits.

What they found: The British birds had longer beaks and were more likely to have genes associated with beak length. They also found that bird beak length had increased by about a tenth of a millimeter in 26 years, and that birds with longer beaks were more successful at raising offspring, showing selective pressure towards large beaks.

Why it happened: When the scientists looked at dietary difference between both groups of great tits, they found their diets were mostly the same. However, bird feeders are much more common in the UK than in the Netherlands. Birds with the long-beaked genes were also more likely to visit feeders than those without.

Sound smart: When Darwin visited the Galapagos, he encountered birds with such wildly different beak and skull structures, he assumed they were wildly different types of birds. When the specimens were examined, he learned that they were in fact all finches. The idea of adaptation in response to different food types in birds became central to his theory of evolution.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Jeff Flake targets Trump in Senate retirement speech

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz) delivered an emotional retirement speech on the Senate floor today, and condemned the "flagrant disregard of truth and decency" in politics today, stating, "heaven help us."

Key quote: "We must stop pretending that the degradation of politics in our executive branch are normal, they're not normal... it's reckless, outrageous, and undignified... it's dangerous to our democracy."

Keep reading ... words

More from Flake:

  • "Mr. President, I rise today to say, enough."
  • "We have fooled ourselves long enough that Trump... will return to civility... We know better than that."
  • "When we remain silent... because we might alienate the base... we dishonor our principles and forsake our obligations."
  • "If I am critical it is not because I relish criticizing the president of the U.S. If I have been critical it is because I feel an obligation to do so... the notion that we should say or do nothing in such mercurial behavior is misguided and ahistorical.."
  • "We must never accept...personal attacks, threats against principles, freedoms, and institutions."
  • We cannot continue to "call true things fake and fake things true."
  • "I have children and grandchildren to answer to, and so Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent."
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Flake:
  • Flake is "a man of integrity, honor, decency and commitment."
  • "I have seen Jeff Flake stand up for what he believes in knowing full well there will be a political price to pay."
Sign up for Axios newsletters to get our smart brevity delivered to your inbox every morning.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

White House: Flake's retirement "probably a good move"

Sanders takes questions after a briefing reporters at the White House. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Sen. Jeff Flake's decision not to run for re-election is "probably a good move."

Sen. Bob Corker is trying "to get a headline or two on his way out the door," Sanders added.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

What Trump told GOP senators behind closed doors

Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump visited with Senate Republicans today at the Capitol. Here's what he said about taxes, immigration, drugs and foreign policy, according to a source in the room.

Shoutouts: Trump thanked Lamar Alexander for his work on healthcare, said positive about things Rand Paul and thanked Thad Cochran for his vote (Cochran was ill and came back to the Senate to support the budget.)

What wasn't said: Senators McCain and Corker, with whom Trump has been feuding, were silent during the meeting. Trump also didn't talk about the NFL or Gold Star families.

Keep reading ... words
  • Trump wants the Senate to work all the time and get more done in the face of Democratic obstruction.
  • When asked if rich people should get a tax cut, Trump said no.
  • Trump kept pushing for a 15% corporate tax rate but said he understands it would be hard to achieve.
  • An emergency on drugs will be declared, and that the government will start an advertising campaign to discourage drug use.
  • Trump said immigration loopholes for entry and overstays need to be closed, and that people want the wall but in some places it will be more of a fence.
  • Called NAFTA "horrible" and said it will be negotiated.
  • Bragged about stock market and 1.7 million jobs created since election day.
  • The military needs more money, and he said NATO is paying more.
  • Said North Korea is a year away from a nuclear weapon.
One more detail: McConnell opened the meeting by saying that without the president, Neil Gorsuch would not be on the Supreme Court and Republicans would not be transforming the courts. Loud applause followed.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Jeff Flake targets Trump in Senate retirement speech

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz) delivered an emotional retirement speech on the Senate floor today, and condemned the "flagrant disregard of truth and decency" in politics today, stating, "heaven help us."

Key quote: "We must stop pretending that the degradation of politics in our executive branch are normal, they're not normal... it's reckless, outrageous, and undignified... it's dangerous to our democracy."

Keep reading ... words

More from Flake:

  • "Mr. President, I rise today to say, enough."
  • "We have fooled ourselves long enough that Trump... will return to civility... We know better than that."
  • "When we remain silent... because we might alienate the base... we dishonor our principles and forsake our obligations."
  • "If I am critical it is not because I relish criticizing the president of the U.S. If I have been critical it is because I feel an obligation to do so... the notion that we should say or do nothing in such mercurial behavior is misguided and ahistorical.."
  • "We must never accept...personal attacks, threats against principles, freedoms, and institutions."
  • We cannot continue to "call true things fake and fake things true."
  • "I have children and grandchildren to answer to, and so Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent."
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Flake:
  • Flake is "a man of integrity, honor, decency and commitment."
  • "I have seen Jeff Flake stand up for what he believes in knowing full well there will be a political price to pay."
Sign up for Axios newsletters to get our smart brevity delivered to your inbox every morning.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Republican Trump critic Jeff Flake is retiring after 2018

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (Gage Skidmore / Flickr CC)

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake announced today he will not run for re-election after his current term, per AZ Central.

Why it matters: Flake's vacant seat will make it even harder for Republicans to maintain their majority control of the Senate — this now makes two Republicans, both consistently attacked by Trump, who have declared they're not seeking re-election.

Keep reading ... words

Flake's approval has been consistently declining in the polls over the past year, per AZ Central. He has been a consistent voice of opposition to Trump throughout his presidency, and he has been considered "too nice" for the Senate under Trump's tenure. "There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party," Flake told the AZ Republic.

Flake joins Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker who announced his forthcoming retirement on Sept. 26. Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon has openly supported Flake's challenger, Kelli Ward, who lost in the primary challenge against John McCain last year. Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema is the leading Democratic candidate in the Arizona race, though Bannon's ally Robert Mercer has invested $300,000 in Ward's super PAC and Trump previously offered a quasi-endorsement for her in August: "Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate."

More on Flake's potential replacements, per the AZ Republic: "Kelli Ward, the former state senator from Lake Havasu City who lost her primary challenge last year against Sen. John McCain... Arizona State Treasurer Jeff DeWit, former Arizona Republican Party Chairman Robert Graham and Arizona Board of Regents member Jay Heiler."

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Caterpillar's growth indicates strengthening world economy

Caterpillar is the world's largest manufacturer of construction equipment. Photo: Charlie Neibergall / AP

Manufacturing giant Caterpillar is forecasting $44 billion in sales for 2017, which is the company's third consecutive increase in projected annual revenue, Bloomberg reports. And sales are rising globally with surges in North America (27%), Asia (31%), Europe, Africa and the Middle East (22%), and Latin America (24%).

Why it matters: Caterpillar touches a diverse range of industries around the world, including U.S. oil and Chinese construction, and its growth serves as litmus test for global economic expansion. This positive news from Caterpillar is the latest indicator of synchronized growth of the world's economies, which hasn't happened since before the Great Recession.

Go deeper: The world's top economies are all growing at once.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Lord & Taylor's NYC flagship to become WeWork HQ

The Lord and Taylor department store on Fifth Avenue, New York City, in 1951. Photo: AP

The iconic Lord & Taylor flagship building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan will soon be WeWork's new headquarters, per the WSJ. The seven-year-old startup is buying the building, which was officially named a city landmark in 2007, for $850 million in a deal that Lord & Taylor's parent company, Hudson's Bay, hopes will help reduce its debt.

Why it matters: The deal is the latest example of the heightened pressures that have slammed the retail industry in recent years. And while retail giants once did well in grandiose shopping spaces, that real estate has now proven to garner more value in serving the needs of millennial workers.

Keep reading ... words

More on the sale:

  • Lord & Taylor has operated out of its Fifth Ave store since 1914. When it opened, "it drew 75,000 visitors, who were treated to music from a pipe organ on the seventh floor and could chose to dine in one of three restaurants on the top floor," per the New York Times. But after Christmas next year, the retailer will only control the bottom floors, and the rest of the 12-story building will be converted into office space.
  • Growing trend: Other retailers across the U.S., such as Macy's and Sears, have also been rethinking their building space as consumers increasingly choose to shop online or at specialty stores.
  • Meanwhile, WeWork has become one of the world's wealthiest startups with a valuation of more than $20 billion. As of Monday, Lord & Taylor's valuation is less than a tenth of that at $1.7 billion.
  • WeWork's joint venture real estate partner, Rhône Group, will also invest $500 million in Hudson's Bay, which will given the parent company more than $1 billion to help pay off its debt.

Go deeper: The debate over the "death of retail"; Retail workers are being displaced in droves

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Protestor throws Russian flags at Trump in Capitol

President Trump's walk with Sen. Mitch McConnell to attend the Republican Senate policy lunch in the Capitol this afternoon was briefly interrupted by a protestor who apparently managed to infiltrate the press area, and threw Russian flags at the president while yelling "Trump is treason!" The man, who identified himself as Ryan Clayton of Americans Take Action, a group dedicated to Trump's impeachment, was promptly arrested by Capitol Police.

Link copied to clipboard.
Facts Matter Featured

Background on the U.S.-Russia Uranium deal

Bill Frakes, Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Matt Rourke / AP

Two House committees are going to probe a controversial Russian uranium deal approved by the Obama administration. The deal gave Russia control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the U.S.

Why it matters: Last week, Trump brought the deal back into light when he singled out Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration for their involvement, calling it "the biggest story that Fake Media doesn't want to follow." He was referring to a 2015 New York Times report that revealed the Clinton Foundation had received donations from leaders involved in the uranium deal, as well as a recent report by the Hill that claimed the Obama administration had signed off on it even though the FBI had evidence that Russia had used bribery and extortion to expand Moscow's atomic energy footprint in the United States.

Keep reading ... words

What to watch: There was no evidence that Clinton personally got involved in the deal, as the Washington Post pointed out last year, despite President Trump repeatedly claiming that she did. Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley said last week that he's asking the agencies involved in approving the deal whether they knew about the criminal probe. Now, the House Intelligence Committee and the Oversight Committee are opening their own investigation into what probes took place when the deal was struck. These's are the critical questions in the latest story.

The Uranium One deal

The Russian atomic energy agency, Rosatom, took control of the Canadian company Uranium One, which had uranium-mining stakes that stretched from Central Asia to the American West. The deal made Rosatom one of the world's largest uranium producers, per NYT, and brought Vladimir Putin closer to his goal of becoming one of the world's major atomic energy players.

Where things get complicated

The Clintons' involvement

  • A 2015 story by the New York Times' Jo Becker and Mike McIntire revealed that leaders of the Canadian mining industry that built, financed, and eventually made the sale of what would become Uranium One to Russia have been major donors to the Clinton Foundation.
  • And since uranium is considered a "strategic asset with implications for national security," the deal needed approval from several U.S. government agencies. Becker and McIntire note that the State Department, then run by Hillary Clinton, was among the agencies that signed off on the sale.
  • Canadian records show that as Moscow gradually took over Uranium One from 2009-2013, Uranium One's chairman, among others with ties to the company, used his family foundation to make a series of donations to the Clinton Foundation, totaling $2.35 million. Those contributions were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons, despite Hillary Clinton being under a White House agreement to publicly identify all donors.
  • In June 2010, Bill Clinton was paid $500,000 to speak in Moscow, the same month the Rosatom deal went through. The money came from a Russian investment bank with ties to the Kremlin.
  • The Clintons' defense: Brian Fallon, then a spokesman for Hillary's Clinton's initial presidential campaign, said there was no evidence supporting the theory that she, as secretary of state, helped support the interests of donors to the Clinton Foundation. He also noted that multiple U.S. agencies, as well as the Canadian government, had signed off on the uranium deal.

The Obama administration's involvement

  • A report last week by The Hill's John Solomon and Alison Spann says the FBI had evidence as early as 2009 that Russia had used bribery, kickbacks, and extortion to get a stake in the U.S. atomic energy industry — but the Obama administration allowed the deal to move forward anyway. The Justice Department kept investigating for four more years.
  • Why it matters: "The Russians were compromising American contractors in the nuclear industry with kickbacks and extortion threats, all of which raised legitimate national security concerns. And none of that evidence got aired before the Obama administration made those decisions," a person who worked on the case told The Hill.

Sen. Chuck Grassley's current probe

  • Grassley opened an investigation this month into potential "conflicts of interest" for Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration regarding the deal.
  • Last Wednesday, Grassley released a series of letters that he had sent to 10 federal agencies asking whether the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS), which approved the transaction, was aware of the FBI probe. Note that the committee included then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
  • In the letters, Grassley wrote that he's "not convinced" by previous "assurances" that there were no unresolved national security concerns.
  • Grassley's bottom line: "The fact that Rosatom subsidiaries in the United States were under criminal investigation as a result of a U.S. intelligence operation apparently around the time CFIUS approved the Uranium One/Rosatom transaction raises questions about whether that information factored into CFIUS' decision to approve the transaction," he wrote.

Joint House Intelligence and Oversight Committees probe

  • House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Oct. 24 his committee and the House Oversight Committee want to learn: Whether or not there even was an FBI investigation, if there was a DOJ investigation, and why Congress was not informed on the matter.

Go deeper:

Sign up for Axios newsletters to get our smart brevity delivered to your inbox every morning.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Funding cuts for international health programs carry big risks

A billboard warning of Ebola in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Sunday Alamba / AP

The importance of rich countries funding disease prevention efforts in poor countries "is as uncontroversial a position as exists in public health," Ed Yong writes in the Atlantic. But under the Trump administration's budget, U.S. funding for international health programs would see substantial cuts.

Why it matters: The 2014 Ebola outbreak in Nigeria was halted in three months, with only 19 cases and eight deaths. This outbreak, which had the potential to spread across the globe as a pandemic, killing millions and costing trillions, was contained largely thanks to Nigeria's existing, U.S.-funded disease prevention infrastructure. The disappearance of this funding could leave poorer nations unequipped to contain infectious diseases.

The backdrop ... words

The backdrop: Wednesday, delegates from 50 nations will gather in Kampala, Uganda for a meeting of the Global Health-Security Agenda, convened in 2014 by then-President Obama. In anticipation of the meeting, global health non-profit PATH released a new report calling on the U.S. to double down on its commitment to funding disease prevention programs abroad. But President Trump's budget will slash at least 10% from the $450 million — or 0.1% of the defense budget — the U.S. spends on these programs annually.

Key quote: "The weakest country among us with the ... least preventative-care capabilities [is] going to be the patient-zero outbreak source," Tom Bossert, homeland security advisor to the president, said. "And they're going to end up killing and infecting the world, and so we need to put money into places that don't have the money to do it themselves to prevent loss of life here. So that's it."

Go deeper: How to prepare for the next pandemic

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Struggling Sears cuts ties with another old friend

Sears was a commercial and social hub across the U.S. (Photo: Ron Frehm / AP)

After a 101-year marriage, Sears and Whirlpool are severing ties: America's quintessential big-box department store will no longer sell America's best-selling washing machine or other Whirlpool appliances.

Why it matters: In another sign of traditional retail's existential struggle, the divorce reflects Sears' seemingly inexorable loss of touch both with its shoppers and Wall Street. At a time Amazon is raking in one conquest after another, Sears may be jeopardizing one of its very few remaining strongholds — its hold on the major appliance market.

Keep reading ... words

The larger trend is that major retailers have closed some 5,000 stores this year, all victims of Amazonization — the shift to on-line shopping.

Here is how it's been reflected in Sears' case:

  • In January, Sears sold its iconic Craftsman tools brand to Stanley Black & Decker.
  • In July, the chain made a stab at surviving by linking up with Amazon — agreeing for the first time to sell its Kenmore appliances through the on-line retailer.
  • But none of this has halted Sears's slide. On Oct. 10, Sears Canada said it will close all its 150 stores in the country, and fire 12,000 workers. That is on top of some 330 U.S. stores that either have already closed or will be this year.
  • Sears' share price, at $64.39 in November 2013, was down 3.8% at $6.31 this afternoon— a tenth of its price four years ago.

The bottom line: The move is baffling. Sears told employees that the decision is a result of Whirlpool charging too much for its appliances. And Sears will not be cutting ties entirely with Whirlpool as a company, since Whirlpool will continue to manufacture the Kenmore appliances that Sears sells. Nonetheless, Sears risks cutting the legs out from under a rare strength: Though its market share has fallen, the chain continues to account for 1 out of 5 major new appliances sold in the U.S., the WSJ's Suzanne Kapner and Andrew Tangel report.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.

Newest Stories

White House: Flake's retirement "probably a good move"

1 min ago / Politics

What Trump told GOP senators behind closed doors

32 mins ago / Politics

Jeff Flake targets Trump in Senate retirement speech

33 mins ago / Politics

Saudi Arabia throws down the gauntlet

36 mins ago / Energy

Russia vetoed extending review of Syrian chemical weapons use

41 mins ago / Politics

The times Trump went after Jeff Flake on Twitter

42 mins ago / Politics

GOP leadership speaks out after Trump lunch

45 mins ago / Politics

Trend to new robotic tech for some surgeries may not be worth it

47 mins ago / Science

Republican Trump critic Jeff Flake is retiring after 2018

1 hr ago / Politics

Caterpillar's growth indicates strengthening world economy

1 hr ago / Business

Lord & Taylor's NYC flagship to become WeWork HQ

1 hr ago / Business

Former Uber engineers filed complaints over unequal pay

1 hr ago / Technology

Protestor throws Russian flags at Trump in Capitol

2 hrs ago / Politics

Background on the U.S.-Russia Uranium deal

2 hrs ago / Politics

Funding cuts for international health programs carry big risks

3 hrs ago / Science

Surgeon general says opioid fight will be "grassroots"

3 hrs ago / Politics

Struggling Sears cuts ties with another old friend

3 hrs ago / Future of Work

Zinke announces largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history

3 hrs ago / Energy

House panels open probe into Obama-era uranium deal

3 hrs ago / Politics

Bipartisan ACA bill gets a challenge from the right

3 hrs ago / Health Care

House GOP launching probe of DOJ 2016 actions

4 hrs ago / Politics

Delphi buying self-driving car company

4 hrs ago / Future of Work

TurboTax maker not worried about GOP tax plan

4 hrs ago / Politics

Corker: Trump will be remembered for "the debasement of our nation"

4 hrs ago

Oscar is getting into Medicare Advantage

4 hrs ago / Health Care