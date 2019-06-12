Bird on Wednesday said that it has acquired Scoot, which provides on-demand rentals of mopeds, scooters and bikes. Terms weren't disclosed.
Why it matters: This may get Bird access to the San Francisco market, where Scoot has an operating permit but Bird doesn't.
- It's unclear whether the companies will have to re-apply for Scoot's permit in San Francisco now that it's changing ownership. Axios has contacted the city's Municipal Transportation Agency to inquire.
More about Scoot: The company was founded in 2011 and spent its first several years focused on moped rentals in San Francisco. Last year, it expanded to Barcelona, and added bicycles before getting into the small motorized scooters. To date, it has raised about $47 million in venture capital and was last valued at $71.5 million, according to PitchBook.
The bottom line: It was only a matter of time before the scooter rental market began to consolidate.