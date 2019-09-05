Smart buildings startup 75F raises $18 million from Bill Gates and Big Oil

The smart buildings startup 75F Inc. has raised $18 million in Series A funding from backers including the Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures and the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative's VC arm.

Why it matters: Commercial buildings are a significant source of carbon emissions, so tech that helps make them more efficient is important from a climate standpoint. Plus, it's the first time OGCI, a coalition of many of the world's largest oil-and-gas companies, has invested in the buildings space.