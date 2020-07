Hedge fund titan Bill Ackman on Wednesday raised $4 billion in an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. But it wasn’t for a company, or even for the firm that controls his hedge funds. It was for something called a SPAC, and it was the largest SPAC IPO of all time.

Axios Re:Cap digs into Wall Street's latest craze with Ackman, who was ahead of his time in 2012 when he used a SPAC to bring Burger King public.