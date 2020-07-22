1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Big Tech's climate plans come into focus

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tech giants' climate pledges are getting bigger and, more importantly, at least somewhat more specific.

Driving the news: Microsoft yesterday unveiled new info about implementing its January vow to be "carbon negative" by 2030 and help its customers and suppliers cut emissions too.

Why it matters: Ambitious, long-term climate goals are becoming more common from major corporations, but the pathway to meeting them is often vague. So any efforts to start filling in the blanks are worth watching.

What's next: The company, which also hopes to remove more CO2 from the atmosphere than it has emitted since its 1975 founding by 2050, announced a bunch of steps including...

  • An imminent request for proposals for carbon removal projects to finance, the latest step in fledgling corporate efforts to spur deployment of negative emissions tech.
  • Launch of a new corporate coalition called Transform to Net Zero, with founding members including Nike, Mercedes-Benz and Maersk. It's designed to help provide info and resources to transform climate goals — increasingly common in the private sector — into concrete steps.
  • A $50 million investment in the clean-energy focused VC firm Energy Impact Partners, the first outlay from the $1 billion Climate Innovation Fund announced in January.
  • A partnership with Sol Systems, a renewable energy development and finance firm, to develop 500 megawatts with a focus on "communities disproportionately affected by environmental challenges."

Amy Harder
Jul 21, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Apple vows to be carbon neutral by 2030

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apple aims to ensure that within 10 years every product it sells will have a net zero impact on climate change, the tech giant announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The new goal is the latest by global technology companies looking to go big on climate change even while they face growing scrutiny over the main thrust of their businesses, namely antitrust concerns.

Bob Herman
39 mins ago - Health

HHS buys $2 billion worth of Pfizer's vaccine candidate

Pfizer just got a large federal purchase order. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Trump administration has agreed to pay Pfizer $1.95 billion for 100 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine the company is developing along with German biotech company BioNTech. The deal also gives the government the right to buy another 500 million doses.

Why it matters: The federal government is betting that Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine will effectively stave off the coronavirus and therefore is worth buying before more definitive clinical trial data come out. The Department of Health and Human Services made a similar deal for Novavax' vaccine.

Dan Primack
47 mins ago - Technology

How ByteDance may try to save TikTok

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The best way to save ByteDance, the world's most valuable tech "unicorn," may be to break up ByteDance.

Driving the news: Some of the Chinese company's U.S. investors are discussing a carve-out of all or part of TikTok, which is under growing geopolitical pressures, according to The Information.

