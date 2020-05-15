52 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Big Oil's clean-energy deals fall amid coronavirus pandemic

Reproduced from Bloomberg; Chart: Axios Visuals

Oil giants' pace of clean energy deals has slowed greatly as oil prices have collapsed, the research firm BloombergNEF said in a tally of activity by ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP and others.

What they found: "Up to 14 deals were announced in 1Q 2020, with only three reaching completion. This compares with 17 deals closed in 1Q 2019," the firm said in a brief note.

Why it matters: The findings provide an early look at how the pandemic is affecting near-term activity, even as European giants like Shell, BP and Total have announced or re-affirmed their long-term climate goals.

The big picture: "Longer-term, the low-carbon ambitions of the European majors are unlikely to be affected, but a prolonged period of low oil prices could inhibit the ability of the oil sector to invest in clean energy," they conclude.

Scoop: Trump’s energy chief signals more help for oil companies unlikely

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump administration is not planning specific financial aid to beleaguered oil producers, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told Axios Wednesday.

Driving the news: The administration has taken a few narrow steps. But rumors have been rampant that the government was planning a drastic move ever since President Trump tweeted on April 21 that he ordered Brouillette and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to "formulate a plan which will make funds" available to the sector.

May 13, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Paycheck Protection Program borrowers get more flexibility

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Federal regulators still haven't provided the required guidance on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness, a scant 18 days past deadline, but it's become less important for the vast majority of small business recipients.

Driving the news: The key buzzword this week was "safe harbor."

Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 4,444,670 — Total deaths: 302,493 — Total recoveries — 1,588,858Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,417,889 — Total deaths: 85,906 — Total recoveries: 246,414 — Total tested: 10,341,775Map.
  3. Business: April retail sales drop a record 16.4%Why PPP is coming up short.
  4. Congress: Mitch McConnell says “I was wrong" on Obama administration's pandemic playbook.
  5. Tech: Many tech workers won't be going back to the office.
  6. World: Russia's epidemic brings Putin down to size — First cases reported in world's largest refugee settlement.
  7. Broadway: Disney pulls Frozen from Broadway.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy