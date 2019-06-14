Big Oil backs carbon pricing, climate disclosures in meeting with Pope Francis

The intrigue: This document includes the statements and a complete list of signatories, which includes most of the world's biggest oil and gas companies — along with investment firms.

Yes, but: Actual change comes with action in boardrooms and governments — not meetings and statements. Time will tell whether this gathering really influences policies around the world and investments.

The big picture: Climate change has been a pillar of Francis’ leadership of the Roman Catholic Church. He wrote an encyclical — a papal letter sent to all bishops — on the importance of addressing the issue, a first in the history of the Church.

Since then, and particularly since President Trump entered the White House, oil companies have come under intense pressure — from investors and the public alike — to support action on climate change.

