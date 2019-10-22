Ben Geman13 mins agoBig Oil's Q3 lobbying numbersPhoto: Lance King/Getty ImagesSeveral oil companies reported a slight dip in their hefty lobbying numbers in the third quarter.Why it matters: Disclosure filings reveal how much money is flowing through Beltway influence efforts and the specific topics they're working on.The big picture: BP reported a slight increase, showing $1.26 million in Q3, up from $1.18 million in Q2. Others show drops ...Chevron reported $2.25 million in Q3 lobbying, a dip from $2.38 million in Q2.ExxonMobil listed $1.94 million in Q3 lobbying, down from $2.45 million in Q2.Shell disclosed $1.68 million, compared to $1.96 million in the prior period.The powerful American Petroleum Institute, which represents companies of all sizes, posting $1.6 million in Q3 lobbying, down from $2.05 million in Q2.But, but, but: It's real money! But lobbying ebbs and flows depending on what's happening in Congress and agencies, and it's well below levels from a decade ago.For instance, Exxon reported $7.16 million in lobbying in Q3 of 2009.Big OilShare on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInCopy permalink to your clipboard