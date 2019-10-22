Stories

Big Oil's Q3 lobbying numbers

The American flag next to another flag and the flag of BP on a staff next to a building.
Photo: Lance King/Getty Images

Several oil companies reported a slight dip in their hefty lobbying numbers in the third quarter.

Why it matters: Disclosure filings reveal how much money is flowing through Beltway influence efforts and the specific topics they're working on.

The big picture: BP reported a slight increase, showing $1.26 million in Q3, up from $1.18 million in Q2. Others show drops ...

  • Chevron reported $2.25 million in Q3 lobbying, a dip from $2.38 million in Q2.
  • ExxonMobil listed $1.94 million in Q3 lobbying, down from $2.45 million in Q2.
  • Shell disclosed $1.68 million, compared to $1.96 million in the prior period.
  • The powerful American Petroleum Institute, which represents companies of all sizes, posting $1.6 million in Q3 lobbying, down from $2.05 million in Q2.

But, but, but: It's real money! But lobbying ebbs and flows depending on what's happening in Congress and agencies, and it's well below levels from a decade ago.

  • For instance, Exxon reported $7.16 million in lobbying in Q3 of 2009.
Big Oil