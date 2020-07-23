Big Oil lobbying dropped in Q2

2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Big Oil's aggregate lobbying dipped in the second quarter, newly available public filings show.

Why it matters: They provide a guide to specific bills and topics companies lobbied on, and an overall look at money spent.

By the numbers: Here are a few tallies for the biggest companies and their most powerful trade group.

  • The American Petroleum Institute, which represents companies across the industry, reported $1.31 million, their lowest quarterly tally in over a decade.
  • ExxonMobil, the largest U.S.-based multinational, reported $1.76 million, down from $2.67 million the prior quarter, and their lowest total since the Lobbying Disclosure Act was amended to require the quarterly filings over a decade ago.
  • Chevron reported $1.95 million, down from $3.05 million in Q1.
  • Shell reported $1.63 million, down from $1.87 million in Q1.
  • BP reported $1.04 million, which is similarly their smallest amount since the quarterly system began.
  • ConocoPhillips, a giant independent producer, reported $580,000 — a significant drop from the prior period.
  • Occidental, another huge independent, reported $640,000, down from $2.3 million the prior quarter.

But we don't know exactly what's behind the decline.

  • One person who works in government affairs for a large oil-and-gas company tells me the smaller totals reflect a slowing down of lobbying work as people figure out how to navigate remote interactions during the pandemic.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 15,258,470 — Total deaths: 624,213 — Total recoveries — 8,702,439Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 3,972,162 — Total deaths: 143,204 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" — Infections are slowing down in critical hotspots.
  4. Education: America faces a racial divide over school reopening.
  5. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says coronavirus relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
  6. World: Mitigation measures have cut flu infections in Southern Hemisphere.
Mnuchin says coronavirus relief bill will not include payroll tax cut

Senate Republicans' upcoming coronavirus relief proposal will not include a payroll tax cut, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday.

Between the lines: Trump had recently said he wouldn't sign a new stimulus bill without a payroll tax cut — something many people expected he'd be forced to cave on, given its unpopularity among Senate Republicans.

More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment

More than 31 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits of some form — a slight decline — while roughly 2.3 million filed new applications to receive them last week, a rise from last week's number, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: Enhanced unemployment benefits — an extra $600 per week — authorized under the coronavirus stimulus bill are set to expire in coming days, leaving millions of Americans with a smaller financial cushion as cases spike amid the worst economic downturn of our lifetime.

