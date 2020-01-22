Big Oil's big lobbying Q4

Ben Geman26 mins agoBig Oil's big lobbying Q4Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty ImagesFourth-quarter filings for Big Oil companies and trade groups are showing up in the handy Lobbying Disclosure Act database.Why it matters: The totals are a periodic reminder of the industry money going into influencing federal policy and Congress.The filings, while they vary in detail, often provide specifics on which bills and policy areas the efforts address.Here are a few totals based on what's available and links to the filings:The American Petroleum Institute, the industry's biggest trade group, reported $1.98 million in Q4 lobbying, up from $1.6 million in Q3 of 2019.Exxon reported $2.65 million, up from $1.94 million in Q3.Chevron reported $1.81 million in Q4, down from $2.25 million in Q3.BP reported $1.5 million, compared to $1.26 million in Q3.Shell reported $2.16 million in Q4, up from $1.68 million in Q3.The Edison Electric Institute, which lobbies for investor-owned power companies, reported $2.1 million, similar to the roughly $2.2 million in Q3.Go deeper: Industry lobbying rifts over climate change growingBig Oil lobby showing subtle shifts on climate changeLobbyingShare on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInCopy permalink to your clipboard