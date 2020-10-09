40 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Big law firms are facing new climate pressure from students

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Activists say they'll deliver on Friday signatures from more than 600 law students pledging to boycott the firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison unless it ditches Exxon as a client.

Why it matters: It signals the evolving tactics of climate advocates. Another example of the widening scope are campaigns in recent years to pressure tech giants over their emissions and work with oil companies.

  • Paul Weiss ranks poorly in a climate scorecard of big firms released this month by the new group Law Students for Climate Accountability.
  • The signatures being delivered today come from students at over 45 schools, the group said.
  • Harvard and Yale law students protested at Paul Weiss recruitment events in January and February.

The other side: Paul Weiss, in a statement to news outlets around the Yale protests, said, "We are proud of the outstanding work we do for a wide range of commercial and pro bono clients in their most challenging and high-profile matters, including our recent defense of ExxonMobil in a securities fraud case in which the court found, after trial, that plaintiff’s claims were entirely without merit."

The intrigue: Some firms are taking notice of how they're perceived by students coming into the profession.

  • This month, Cozen O’Connor and Wilson Sonsini posted statements noting they're among only four firms with "A" grades in the Law Students for Climate Accountability scorecard.

Go deeper

Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell says stimulus "unlikely" before election despite Trump's desperation

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a Kentucky event on Friday that a coronavirus stimulus deal is "unlikely in the next three weeks," per the Washington Post's Erica Werner.

Our thought bubble: Two sources close to Senate leadership said President Trump is desperate, has zero leverage to push them to support a bill crafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Republicans aren’t inclined to wrap themselves any tighter to a sinking ship.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The numbers behind tech's big diversity gaps

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The government has a newfound interest in looking into discrimination in the tech industry, which is overwhelmingly male and has a big problem with underrepresentation of Black and Latinx employees.

  • The Trump administration, far from seeking greater diversity, is asking whether corporate goals to boost Black representation are a form of discrimination.

Why it matters: Experts say concrete goals are needed to ensure aspirations turn into results.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Science gets political as Trump touts experimental coronavirus drugs.
  2. Health: Washington's big contact tracing problem.
  3. Business: Coronavirus protections could be delaying a bankruptcy crisis.
  4. Poll: 26% of Americans know someone who went to work while sick.
  5. Sports: Coronavirus guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow