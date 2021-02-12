Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The White House is taking the first steps to creating a new cross-agency federal R&D organization for climate technologies, but there's plenty we still don't know about the effort.
Why it matters: Biden's overall climate plan calls for a much more muscular federal role in scaling up research and commercialization of next-wave tech, even as it looks to speed deployment of existing low-carbon sources.
Driving the news: Thursday brought the announcement of a "Climate Innovation Working Group."
- The working group is co-led by the White House offices of Domestic Climate Policy, Science of Technology and Policy, and Management and Budget.
- Part of its mission is to "advance" plans to stand up Biden's proposed Advanced Research Projects Agency-Climate, or ARPA-C.
The big picture: The White House said the innovation group will focus on advancing and lowering costs of a wide set of technologies including...
- Carbon-neutral construction materials
- Much cheaper energy storage systems
- Carbon-free hydrogen
- Air conditioning and refrigeration that does not use planet-warming gases
- Zero-carbon heat and industrial processes for heavy industries like cement
- Advanced soil management and other farming practices that remove CO2
- Ways to retrofit existing industrial and power plants with CO2 capture
What we don't know: If the White House will ask Congress to formally create and fund ARPA-C, which would give it more permanence if lawmakers do it. A White House official said, "more specifics are forthcoming."
The intrigue: ARPA-C may sound familiar because of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) created under 2007 legislation and got its first funding in 2009 (and itself is modeled after the military's DARPA). Similarities between the Energy Department's ARPA-E and the ARPA-C concept extend beyond just the sound.
- "The precise boundaries between the two ARPAs aren’t entirely clear," MIT Technology Review reports.
- "[S]ome energy observers are confused about why the administration wants to expend political capital trying to set up and fund a new research agency rather than focusing on boosting capital for existing programs," the piece notes.
Speaking of ARPA-E, yesterday the Energy Department announced a $100 million solicitation for proposals, calling it the "first of billions of dollars of DOE R&D opportunities to be announced this year."
