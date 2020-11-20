Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

How Biden's win could juice electric vehicle growth

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Biden's win could juice electric vehicle sales in the U.S. by a lot, per an analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The big picture: Biden, who talks a lot about electric vehicles, is expected to try to scuttle Trump administration regulations that weakened the Obama-era auto mileage and emissions rule. And go even further.

Why it matters: The CSIS primer offers some not-previously-public projections from the research firm BloombergNEF...

  • If the U.S. simply reverted back to the Obama-era standards, "by 2023, electric vehicle sales would jump to 15 percent of total car sales and by 2026, to 25 percent." That would be roughly 4 million cars that year.
  • Under the Trump administration's less aggressive rules, electric vehicles would not break 5% by then, per BloombergNEF's analysis.

Yes, but: Rewriting regulations is time-consuming and legally fraught, while other Biden proposals — including expanded consumer tax incentives for electric vehicles — face stiff headwinds in Congress.

Ursula Perano
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tweeted Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The state of play: Scott is the second Republican senator to test positive this week, following Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. Scott has already been in quarantine and says he'll now continue working from home until it's safe for him to return to Washington, D.C.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

DoorDash and Airbnb prove corporate giants can scale in small towns

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The race to scale isn't always won by the companies that dominate the largest markets.

Why it matters: DoorDash and Airbnb both filed to go public this week, ratifying the thesis that for real-world businesses, the road to multi-billion-dollar valuations does not need to go through major cities.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

GM aims to take on Tesla with electric vehicle push

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

General Motors announced Thursday that it is increasing its investment in electric vehicles and autonomous tech to $27 billion through 2025 — $7 billion more than prior plans — as it seeks a top global position.

Why it matters: It's the clearest sign yet that GM is hoping to challenge Tesla, which dominates U.S. electric vehicle sales. It was already on, but now the competition for the electric vehicle market of the future is really on.

